A local lawyer whose license was under suspension is facing criminal charges in Rutland and Bennington counties.
William Tracy Carris, of Poultney — who had a local law practice, served on the local and regional planning commissions and made an unsuccessful bid for state Senate in 2014 — was charged with obstruction of justice this week in connection with a shoplifting investigation, according to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
While the nature of Carris’ involvement was unclear from reports issued by local police, the Manchester Police Department said he is facing a felony retail theft charge there with a co-defendant who was arrested alongside Carris in Poultney.
According to a news release issued by the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, police arrived at Carris’ East Main Street home on Tuesday as part of an investigation into thefts the previous day from Bed, Bath and Beyond in Rutland Town and Aubuchon Hardware in Fair Haven. Police said Justin Allen and his wife, Danielle Allen, stole roughly $1,000 worth of kitchen appliances from the Rutland store and that the vehicle they were seen leaving in also was spotted leaving the Aubuchon after a theft there.
Police said the investigation led them to Carris’ home and the Allens were found on the property. They were arrested on outstanding warrants.
Police said Carris “became irate and attempted to prevent law enforcement from entering” as they tried to search for stolen property. They cited him for obstruction of justice. Police said they also cited Dallas Sears, who was found in possession of two pieces of stolen property.
The extent and nature of Carris’ involvement with the situation was unclear from the news release, and a call to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department was not immediately returned Friday. But the Manchester Police Department confirmed that Carris and Justin Allen had been charged in a shoplifting incident there Tuesday morning.
“They left the Family Footwear with slightly over $1,000 of merchandise,” a member of the department who identified himself as Officer Osgood said Friday.
Osgood said Carris is due to appear in Bennington County criminal court Nov. 7.
Carris’ law license was placed under interim suspension early last year after the Professional Responsibility Board reported that it had received complaints from clients, other attorneys and some former staff members in Carris’ office that Carris was not returning calls or responding to repeated attempts to contact him. The case file with the PRB described Carris failing to pay medical bills of a client for whom he had power of attorney, returned escrowed client funds and file a life estate deed for a terminally ill client.
When the conduct was investigated, Carris “expressed feeling overwhelmed and dissatisfied with the practice of law and welcomed the assistance of a trustee in attending to the needs of his clients,” according to the decision establishing the suspension.
A check of the PRB website Friday showed no further activity regarding Carris.
