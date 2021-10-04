Local lawyer Paul Kulig has had his license suspended for three months for writing a will in which he was effectively a beneficiary.
The decision, issued last week by the professional responsibility board, is under review by the Vermont Supreme Court, which took up the case on its own initiative, according to court documents.
Kulig’s attorney, Timothy Taylor, declined to comment on the case due to the pending review.
“We don’t think commenting on a case that’s in front of them would be prudent,” Taylor said.
According to the 33-page decision, Kulig spent several years providing estate planning services to Louise Zygo, a family friend. The decision describes Kulig preparing wills for Zygo in 2006 and again in 2011 before her health declined in 2014.
At that time, Kulig advised Zygo to make use of an enhanced life estate, or ELE deed, to keep her house from being included among her assets for Medicaid eligibility.
“Under an ELE deed, a grantor of real estate conveys the ownership of real property to a third party, while reserving a life estate interest in the property along with the right to sell or mortgage the property without having to secure the permission of the grantee,” the decision reads. “An ELE deed is a planning tool that is regularly employed by lawyers engaged in estate planning for the elderly.”
Zygo chose Kulig to serve as her trustee with the understanding he would sell the property upon her death and distribute the proceeds. Kulig told the PRB, according to the decision, that he agreed because Zygo insisted he was the only person she could trust.
The decision said Kulig’s law partner at the time, Christopher Sullivan, expressed discomfort with the arrangement but spoke with Zygo and was satisfied she was of sound mind.
Zygo died in 2018, and the decision describes Kulig being uncommunicative to relatives, who then contacted him about her estate.
The decision describes Kulig selling Zygo’s 2000 Toyota to a friend — identified only as “J.F.” — for $1,000 and then selling the house to J.F.’s estranged wife — identified as “M.F.” — in a “rent-to-own” agreement. The decision stated that Kulig did not have the house appraised, instead basing the price on its grand list valuation.
“Respondent did not provide any notice of the sale of the property to anyone as a beneficiary either prior to or subsequent to the closing,” the decision read. “To date he has not provided to any heir or beneficiary an accounting of the various expenditures and receipts related to the sale of the house.”
The decision called Kulig’s actions a conflict of interest.
“He was the drafter of documents that advanced his personal interests,” the decision reads. “Respondent’s duty to his client was to provide completely independent advice. But he placed himself if a position where he was advising her to convey her property to him and to make him the sole beneficiary of her estate under a will.” The decision stated Kulig argued he only went forward for fear of Zygo losing her house to Medicaid if she would not accept another trustee, but that “a lawyer is not permitted to blame a transgression of the rules on his or her client.”
In fact, the decision took that argument as an aggravating factor when deciding punishment. It stated that Kulig’s 40 years of practice weighed against him in that he could not claim inexperience, but also in his favor because he had no disciplinary record during that time. The decision also noted that he was cooperative with the investigation and his long record of community service.
