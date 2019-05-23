An attorney representing a West Rutland man accused of attempted murder has been given until the end of the month to file a motion challenging the legality of the charge against her client.
Christopher D. Hale, 27, pleaded not guilty on April 29 in Rutland criminal court to felony charges of first-degree attempted murder and attempted assault and robbery, and two misdemeanor counts of violating his conditions of release from custody.
Hale is one of three men charged after an alleged incident on April 26 in West Rutland.
According to the information given to police during their investigation, Joshua Stone, 28, of Rutland, said he was going to the West Rutland home of Justin Gaboriault. Stone said he believed he was going to sell marijuana to Gaboriault but he later told his girlfriend and Hale that Gaboriault had robbed him at gunpoint.
The three went to the home of Scott Blowers, 34, of West Rutland, where they allegedly armed themselves. Hale allegedly had a gun, Stone had a BB gun and Blowers, who joined the others, had a baseball bat.
Three men allegedly went to Gaboriault’s third-floor apartment to demand the return of marijuana and money Gaboriault allegedly took.
Gaboriault has not been charged with any crimes related to the incident.
Blowers said the three men ran off because they believed Gaboriault might come outside with a weapon.
Police said that as Hale was running off, he fired a shot from the gun toward Gaboriault’s building.
On Tuesday, Blowers pleaded guilty to attempted assault and robbery and simple assault under a plea deal that would allow him to serve no jail time and have his record cleared of the current charges.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said she believed Blowers should get a deal because he did not have a serious criminal record and because he brought a bat to Gaboriault’s home instead of a firearm.
Blowers was then called almost immediately by Kennedy to testify against Hale, who was in court for a hearing to determine whether he would be given a chance to be released from custody pending the outcome of the charges.
Because of the court’s schedule, Judge Thomas Zonay ended Hale’s hearing until Wednesday.
Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico, of the Vermont State Police, testified on Wednesday that he had spoken to Hale after his arrest and watched a surveillance video of the incident. He testified that the man seen shooting the gun was dressed in a maroon sweatshirt and Hale was wearing a maroon sweatshirt at the time Alberico interviewed him.
Kennedy said she believed the state had established the evidence of Hale’s guilt was great. She also referenced the lengthy sentence he faces. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Hale could face a life sentence with a presumptive minimum term of 35 years in prison.
“The state believes that there is no set of conditions of release that would adequately protect the community. … Mr. Hale very quickly jumped to the conclusion that going and grabbing a gun and going back to Mr. Gaboriault’s house was a good idea,” she said.
Kennedy said the surveillance showed Hale attempted to fire the gun without success multiple times before it actually went off.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Hale, said she did not believe the state had established enough evidence for the attempted murder charge.
With Memorial Day coming on Monday, Zonay gave Lanthier, who did not give details about her objection to the charge, until May 31 to file a motion.
The state was given until June 10 to respond.
