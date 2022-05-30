One of the out-of-state businessmen arrested in connection with a reported murder-for-hire plot in Vermont has known for several years about the police investigation into the kidnap and homicide, according to his defense lawyers.
The lawyers for Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, also question the depth of the single-count indictment obtained by federal prosecutors in Vermont for the abduction and fatal shooting of Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, in January 2018.
"It should also be noted that the indictment at issue is extremely vague," defense lawyer David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said in their 17-page motion filed in Nevada. "There is no specific allegation that Mr. Eratay was the actual perpetrator of the alleged murder."
"Furthermore, it must be noted that Mr. Eratay has been aware of the investigation in this case for several years, he has been visited by the FBI on at least two occasions, and was aware that people were arrested," the motion stated.
The brief one paragraph federal indictment obtained on May 19 said that between May 2017 and February 2018 both Eratay and Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, intentionally conspired in Vermont and elsewhere with others to use cellular telephone networks to plot the killing of Davis in exchange "for a promise and agreement to pay something of pecuniary value."
Chesnoff and Schonfeld are asking that Eratay be released into the custody of a friend in Nevada while the criminal case is resolved.
They have proposed Eratay use his residence as collateral, that he be placed on electronic monitoring and that he reside at his home pending resolution of the criminal case. They said a close friend and business partner, Halis Kaya, has agreed to serve as a third-party custodian and move into Eratay's home fulltime if needed. The two men have known each other about nine years.
Eratay and Gumrukcu, who were arrested last week, are among four people that have been charged in Vermont in connection with the abduction and killing that was carried out by a man posing as a U.S. Marshal.
The imposter, dressed in U.S. Marshal jacket and mask, with a badge and carrying a rifle, claimed he had a federal arrest warrant for Davis for racketeering in Virginia, records show. Davis left voluntarily from his home at 884 Hawkins Road about 9 p.m. on that Saturday. They departed in a four-door vehicle with red-and-blue lights.
Davis and his wife, Melissa, had moved to Vermont from New Jersey about two years before the fatal shooting. They had been married for 14 years and home schooled the children. They attended the Concord Community Church on Main Street.
Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, is believed to be the hired hitman, posing as the U.S. Marshal, FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna in Burlington stated in court papers. One day after the Jan. 6, 2018, abduction and killing, Banks telephoned another defendant, Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nevada, to report the deed had been done, according to court records.
Vermont State Police said Davis was found the day after the abduction about 4:30 p.m. still in handcuffs and shot multiple times in the head and torso. He was partially covered by snow near a snowbank in a pull off area on the west side of Peacham Road in the town of Barnet about 15 miles from his residence, police said.
Banks left a trail of evidence, including cellphone purchases and calls that were traced, Hanna said.
Investigators also determined Banks had purchased two body armor jackets, a gold marshal's badge and various patches, a hand-held public safety scanner, blue-and-red flashing lights, two sets of handcuffs, a police spotlight that could be attached to a car and the parts needed to construct a silencer, Hanna said.
All four defendants arrested over the past eight weeks are in custody. Three of them are scheduled this week for court hearings in Vermont, Nevada and California. As their cases unfold it is unclear if other arrests are expected.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas "Kolo" Kerest, of Shelburne, has offered little about the case or a motive for the kidnap and homicide plot. Kerest also has declined multiple requests for interviews since the arrests started last month.
Chesnoff and Schonfeld said their client is no danger to the community nor a risk to flee. The evidence in the case weighs in favor of release, they said. Eratay will surrender both his U.S. and Turkish passports, they wrote.
Eratay was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and has dual citizenship with the U.S., they wrote. He moved to Las Vegas in 2012, got married in 2014 and divorced in 2019. He owns and operates a business known as "Pizza Place" on North Decatur Street in Las Vegas with Kaya as his partner since January 2020, court papers note. His prior employment included IT work and website design and he has no criminal record, the lawyers said.
Kaya said Eratay has a master's degree, does not do drugs, and has never been violent.
Eratay appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Nevada on Thursday afternoon. The removal hearing has been continued until Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile in California, Gumrukcu also had his removal hearing initially postponed until Tuesday at the request of his lawyer. Now his detention hearing has been bumped to Thursday afternoon, court records show.
FBI records now show Gumrukcu has the same date of birth of a defendant with the same name that was convicted four years ago in Los Angeles County Superior Court for a commercial burglary. Gumrukcu was placed on probation for five years and given credit for two days when he was lodged, records show. He was assessed $470 in restitution and court costs after pleading no contest.
A federal grand jury in Vermont indicted Gumrukcu and Eratay on May 19 with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities — cellphones — in the commission of coast-to-coast murder-for-hire that resulted in the fatal shooting of Davis in January 2018.
If convicted, Gumrukcu and Eratay face mandatory life in prison or the death penalty.
Gumrukcu was listed as a co-founder and inventor at Enochian BioSciences Inc. Gumrukcu holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, according to an archived version of the company website.
Records show he unloaded about $2 million in company stock shortly before his arrest.
