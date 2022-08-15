The trial of a former day care owner charged with poisoning an infant in her care remains tentatively set for late next month.
Acting Rutland County Attorney Ian Sullivan and defense attorney Robert McClallen told Judge David Fenster they remained on track to begin Stacey Vaillancourt’s trial to begin Sept. 22, but that they had lingering concerns about the jury selection process and a schedule that would see the trial break for the weekend.
“I certainly recognize that given the nature of this care, jury selection may pose some challenges, especially with a large panel and the possibility that jurors may have been exposed to information about this case beforehand,” Sullivan said Monday during a pre-trial hearing in Rutland criminal court.
Vaillancourt is charged with manslaughter and child cruelty resulting in death, both felonies, in connection with the January 2019 death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar. Police said Vaillancourt gave the baby a toxic dose of Benadryl, an over-the-counter allergy medicine. Court records have stated that diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, is not given to infants.
The trial is tentatively scheduled to begin the day after the Sept. 21 jury draw — which falls on a Wednesday, putting the trial’s start on a Thursday — and the lawyers have estimated it will take five days. McClallen said he would prefer the trial be held on consecutive days, and Sullivan suggested they start the following Monday. But Fenster said Sept. 30 might not be available as a trial date.
Sullivan also said that Briar’s family wanted to see the case go to trial soon. Fenster said he would keep the existing trial date with the understanding circumstances might change.
“I don’t know what the September draw is going to look like,” Fenster said.
The lawyers also discussed how to conduct the jury draw in light of the publicity surrounding the case. Sullivan said that could be aided by an expanded jury panel, a case-specific jury questionnaire, and an individual voir dire process in which the lawyers would interview prospective jurors one at a time. McClallen said he particularly wanted to use the latter option.
“A more specific questionnaire might assist, but I think the individual voir dire might be more effective and, in the long-run, more effective time-wise, as well,” he said.
Fenster said he foresaw an issue with the number of jurors who could be summoned and housed in the courthouse while the judicial system remains under COVID restrictions.
“I suppose there could be a way around that,” he said.
The questions were not settled, and Fenster said he would schedule another hearing in the near future.
Vaillancourt had run her in-home day care for 25 years at the time of the incident, according to her attorney. She voluntarily closed it after Briar’s death. An autopsy found significant quantities of the allergy drug in the baby’s stomach, according to court records, and timed the administration of the medicine to when the child was under Vaillancourt’s care.
Briar’s parents told police that it was only the child’s third day at Vaillancourt’s day care, and that the previous day, the baby had seemed sleepier than usual.
Affidavits indicate that Vaillancourt asked her son to perform CPR, called EMTs and notified the parents when she discovered Briar wasn’t breathing.
Vaillancort was arrested that March after the autopsy results came back. She pleaded not guilty and was freed on an unsecured appearance bond.
