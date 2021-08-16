Heartland Development is being sued by its former lawyers for roughly $60,000 in unpaid legal bills.
Facey, Goss & McPhee filed the lawsuit late last month in Rutland civil court, arguing that the unpaid bills for legal work on the College of St. Joseph project and an unrelated development in Springfield constituted a breach of contract and seeking to pierce the corporate veil so that they can collect directly from Heartland principal Stuart Mills.
"Mills did not respect the distinct corporate identity of the Heartland LLCs; purposefully isolated liabilities relating to the CSJ Project from his personal assets; and intentionally undercapitalized HCA-RL and/or the other Heartland LLCs, in order to use the corporate forms of the Heartland LLCs to evade legitimate claims of creditors," the complaint read.
Heartland is seeking to redevelop the former CSJ campus into a senior living facility. Facey, Goss & McPhee was hired in June 2020 by HCA-RL, a limited liability corporation created by Mills to handle the purchase and development of the campus. The complaint says HCA-RL was one of a number of shell companies related to Heartland and that Mills and project manager John Weatherhogg "communicated with FGM as agents of the various Heartland LLCs and often did not clearly delineate which entity or entities they were representing."
"Upon information and belief, it is Mills’ standard practice to create separate, undercapitalized corporate entities for each development project he pursues," the lawsuit reads. "Mills forms separate, undercapitalized corporate entities for each of his projects in order to shield himself and his personal assets from attachment by creditors of his projects."
By Oct. 14, the complaint says, Heartland had run up an outstanding balance of $11,376 and the firm requested payment by the end of the month. Heartland made partial payments, according to the lawsuits, but by April 1 the bill was up to $59,464 and the firm requested a $40,000 payment by April 15. Mills told the firm “We should have you caught up shortly,” according to the lawsuit, but by April 20 the outstanding bill stood at $60,038.
The lawsuit describes repeated assurances that payment was coming before the firm dropped Heartland as a client in May and says no payment has been made since March. The complaint says that there had been no discussion of Heartland's payments being contingent upon its ability to fundraise and state that Facey, Goss & McPhee do not believe HCA-RL has the money to pay the bill.
"Therefore, Mills’ implicit representation as to HCA-RL’s financial resources (and or the Heartland LLCs’ financial resources) and willingness to pay was an intentional misrepresentation of existing fact," the lawsuit reads. "Mills’ intentional misrepresentation affected the essence of the transaction because FGM would have declined to continue working on the CSJ Project had it known HCA-RL was an undercapitalized shell entity which had no financial resources and no ability to pay the outstanding balance or pay for future work or that payment was contingent on successful fundraising by Mills."
John Kalish, Heartland's director of regional development, referred questions about the lawsuit to attorney Matthew Hart, who did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday. Kalish said they expect to begin submitting permit applications for the CSJ project in the coming weeks.
"We are moving forward, getting our ducks in a row as we speak," he said. "We are in the process of finalizing our details."
A call for comment to Facey, Goss & McPhee was not returned Monday.
