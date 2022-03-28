Cutting through from Center Street to the parking deck now requires a pass.
LAZ Parking, which runs the deck on behalf of the city, which in turn leased it from the state, made the decision to close the passage after repeated difficulties there, according to local manager Ray LaMoria. The passage has also long been used to access the transit center, but cannot be entered without a parking pass or ticket for the deck.
“The last several months we’ve had several vandalisms in the hallway there. We’re trying to make it a safe, orderly area for people trying to access the garage,” LaMoria said.
On top of the graffiti, LaMoria said there had been problems with transients sheltering in the passage.
“They’re drinking,” he said. “They’re smoking crack. We’ve had incidents where they’re using it as a bathroom. You name it, we’ve had it in there. ... We were continuously going in there and finding things we didn’t want to deal with.”
LaMoria said conditions have improved during the month the doors have been locked.
“It’s been 100% better,” he said. “People that need to get in and get access through there, we’ve had nothing but compliments from them.”
Mayor David Allaire said his understanding was that the business community supported the move as well.
“It is passable for people using the garage,” he said. “Unfortunately, for everyone else, it has to be locked.”
Not everyone is pleased, though. City resident Beth Barra complained to the Board of Aldermen last week about the change, saying that the passage was a shortcut through downtown for many pedestrians and also a shelter for people waiting for The Bus in inclement weather. Alderman Devon Neary told Barra the passage should not be locked during the day and pledged that the board would discuss the situation with LAZ.
Neary said Monday that he felt decisions about the deck needed to made in concert with the city’s newly formed parking committee and not “unilaterally by any one party.”
“I share some of those concerns in terms of accessibility,” he said. “I do know there have been safety concerns in the past, but I’d like to think there are better solutions than closing it off to riders.”
Neary said he was looking to find out more about the circumstances leading to the closure, and he expected discussions with the state.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
