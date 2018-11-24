After 10 years as the leader of the Homeless Prevention Center, Deborah Hall, executive director, will be stepping down at the end of the month and handing the reins to the former housing director for the Vermont Agency of Human Services.
Hall has been working with Angus Chaney, the new executive director for the Homeless Prevention Center to ensure a smooth transition.
Hall, who came to lead HPC after working at a Head Start program, said she had worked with the board and staff at HPC for some time before announcing the transition.
“I think everybody has their own personal formula as to when a good time to leave is or when the right time to leave is. I think I’m ready to go,” she said. “I think there was a lot of time and energy and passion that was put into building on the strong foundation that we already had. I’m ready for someone else to take the lead on that.”
Chaney said one of the appeals of coming from AHS, where he was housing director for about five years, was getting a chance to get “closer to the action.” Before working for the state, he also had a more active hand working to prevent homelessness in Addison County.
“I had a chance to learn what was working and what didn’t, then had a chance to go in and try and improve on that, work on state-level policies, new programming, new systems. Now I’m in the chapter where I get to come back and see how those changes actually are implemented and how they worked,” he said.
HPC, a nonprofit, was founded in 1999 as the Rutland County Housing Coalition before taking on its current name in 2014.
The agency’s goals are to prevent people from becoming homeless and to help them find homes and access programs and services that will allow them to retain housing and stop living in poverty.
Chaney said one aspect of HPC he thinks is valuable is the agency is not restricted to only helping families or people with mental health challenges or people coming from incarceration.
“The different programs we have here, woven together through HPC, allow us to specialize in homelessness prevention and re-housing and yet be generalists in terms of who we can work with,” he said.
Hall said when she first came to the agency in 2008, it was a small organization. In her time, it has grown from having an annual budget of about $175,000, Hall estimated, to about $875,000, which has come from grants.
HPC took on its new name because the nonprofit altered its focus to trying to help people before they actually lost their housing.
Hall said some of the changes she has been proud of included the development of a relationship with Rutland Mental Health, which embedded a worker at HPC, to serve people who were chronically homeless and had mental health issues.
“That’s a tough population to serve. We did well originally but we struggled with the housing retention,” Hall said.
Hall said the agency “tried something innovative” and started bringing mental health services to people’s homes instead of trying to bring the people to the services. The change helped reduce that chronically homeless population by more than 60 percent, according to Hall.
Another program, Landlord Liaison, was created after Hall wrote a grant application based on a program she heard about in Washington state.
“They were looking for new ideas and I pitched the Landlord Liaison project and we were awarded the funds for that,” she said.
The liaison program, in which HPC works with landlords to resolve issues that might otherwise lead to lost housing, has helped to increase the housing retention rate for HPC to better than 90 percent.
Hall said she will probably not be staying in the Rutland area after she leaves HPC but isn’t planning to retire.
“I’m looking to write another chapter in my life and I’m excited about the challenges and the future,” she said. “I don’t have anything planned or in the works but it’s always nice to be able to leave on your own terms.”
Rutland County residents who have concerns about the stability of their housing can call HPC at 775-9286 or visit the website at www.hpcvt.org.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
