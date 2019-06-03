Thirty-five seventh- and eighth-grade students from the Rutland Middle School choir will raise their voices in support and solidarity later this month at Teen Challenge Vermont's second annual fundraising gala held at the Killington Grand Hotel.
“We were brainstorming additional ways we could continue this partnership with the school, and this was one of the ideas that was brought to the table,” said Michael Bouffard, public relations associate for Teen Challenge Vermont, a 15-month residency program for victims of addiction. “I loved the idea.”
“They had a message that you don't have to be like the generations that came before you,” music teacher Allie Griffiths said on Monday of the Teen Challenge Vermont group that inspired the choir to perform.
The organization came to the school in early April to launch its EPIC program, promoting education, prevention, intervention and connection in schools beginning in seventh and eighth grade up through high school. Representatives from Teen Challenge Vermont gave a multimedia presentation about addiction and recovery to the students.
“We have several speaking points, one of which is justification,” Bouffard said. “Why would you ever want to open up the door to the possibility that you might be predisposed to the condition (of addiction)?”
The most meaningful part of the day, Bouffard said, is the time allotted at the end, where around 25 of the 300 students in attendance shared their personal experiences with addiction and asked for advice from the group.
“Several students came forward with situations they're going through at home,” Bouffard said of the first fundraising gala. “One young lady asked, 'How can I tell my alcoholic mom that I'm mad at her and I'm frustrated but I love her and want to see her change?'”
“It was very emotional,” said RMS student Sarah Eiland. “A lot of people don't think about how hard it is ... listening and watching that (presentation), it kind of hit close to home, that's for sure.”
After the session, Griffiths approached the Teen Challenge Vermont group and asked if there was a way for the choir to collaborate with them. The choir was invited to the June 15 gala, an event that raised about $25,000 in its inaugural year, Bouffard said.
Though the organization didn't promote its faith-based aspect during the presentation, Griffiths utilized her gospel music background and chose four pieces that the students have been rehearsing non-stop for the past two months.
In addition to “Oh Happy Day,” by Edward Hawkins and “Yonder Come Day,” by Judith Cook Tucker, the group will sing “I Smile” and “Lean on Me,” by Kirk Franklin.
“There's a child who is sick and begging to be free,” the four students recited during an interview Monday. “But there is no cure for his disease. He looks up to his mother and she holds his hand, praying that someday the sun will shine again ... and the pain will end ... Lean on me.”
“We've performed these songs before,” Eiland said, “But this, I feel, is more special than our concerts. ... There's a lot more people at the gala who can relate to these songs.”
The lyrics could be translated to represent the struggles of the people and families touched by addiction, and send messages of hope and support, the students said.
“It might be different from your situation, but everyone has something going on that sucks in their life,” said student Emmy Hubbell.
It was important, the students said, to remain open and supportive of others in hard times so they understood that if they didn't feel strong, others would be strong for them.
“I got you,” said student Mary Tetreault. “I got you, kid.”
“There's always a way to make things better,” Hubbell said.
Eiland said the seminar helped her understand that addiction is not a death sentence, but a gateway to change and recovery facilitated by the love and comfort of friends and family, and talked about her personal experience watching someone close to her battle addiction.
“It told me that everyone can get better if they really try,” Eiland said.
The funds from the gala, Bouffard said, will go toward general budget funding for the program — which boasts a 45% retention rate — and improving the services available at its transition facility on West Street in Rutland, as well as the completion of a women's facility capable of housing and treating 16 women.
For the students, it's their block in Griffiths' class where they find the connection, faith and the bond strong enough to ease their troubles, and where they said they found their second family.
“The singing brings us together,” Eiland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.