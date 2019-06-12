A piece of a downtown sculpture went missing again, but this time it didn’t get far.
The parking meter from “The Leash” — the bronze sculpture in Depot Park that depicts a dog straining against an invisible leash that has it lashed to the aforementioned meter — has once again broken off from its marble base. It is being stored at the Recreation and Parks Department office pending repairs. Bob Peterson, head of maintenance for the department, said it broke off last month.
“The police department called me,” he said. “I think some kids were messing around with it and they pulled it out.”
The piece was previously yanked from the statue in 2011 and found two days later on the steps of the Northeast School. The culprits were never publicly identified. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen could not be immediately reached Wednesday afternoon, but Peterson said his understanding was that whoever was responsible for the damage this time had no malicious intent.
“I think they were just playing around,” Peterson said. “Somebody informed the police and they went down and retrieved it. ... The bottom line is, it needs to be reinstalled better. We want to reinstall it the right way so it doesn’t get yanked out again. ... It’s not like we can go buy another one.”
The meter’s pole goes about an inch deep into the base of the sculpture.
“It looks like originally ... down inside there was a rod with a special epoxy,” Peterson said. “It held the pole in much more secure.”
Peterson said he did not expect the repair to be particularly expensive, but that it keeps getting put off as his office juggles springtime responsibilities.
“The weather’s been killing us,” he said. “This is the worst wet spring I can remember in 15 years. ... It throws us curveballs every week.”
Farrow, a Castleton-based sculptor who died in 2009 and the brother of actress Mia Farrow, raised $20,000 to place the statue in the park in 1984.
