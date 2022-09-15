Josh MacDuff
Buy Now

Mountain Girl Cannabis co-owner Josh MacDuff gets the shop at 174 West St. ready to open for business on Oct. 1.

 Gordon Dritschilo / Staff Photo

Buying marijuana in Rutland becomes a completely different experience next month.

Mountain Girl Cannabis became one of Vermont’s first two licensed retailers approved by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board this week. Owners Josh and Ana MacDuff have rented 174 West St. and plan to open for business on Oct. 1.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.