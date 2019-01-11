The Legislature’s largest freshman class in recent memory has brought with it numerous changes in committee leadership.
Seven standing house committees got new leaders as the session opened this week. Rep. Kathryn Webb, D-Shelburne, is the new chairwoman of the House Education Committee and was the only newly minted leader to respond to a media inquiry Friday.
“We have a very new committee,” she said. “More than half the members have not been on the committee, so we’re currently dealing with the background information.”
Other House committees with new leadership include Commerce and Economic Development (Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Coventry); Energy and Technology (Rep. Timothy Briglin, D-Thetford); General, Housing and Military Affairs (Rep. Thomas Stevens, D-Waterbury) Government Operations (Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford), Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife (Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury) and Transportation (Rep. Curtis McCormack, D-Burlington).
“There was an effort to balance committees based on demographics, district, party, gender,” Webb said. “That is more complicated than seating at a wedding.”
The Senate saw less turnover, so only two Senate committees have new leadership. Sen. Virginia Lyons, D-Chittenden, has taken over Health and Welfare while Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia, is now chairman of Institutions.
One of the first bills the House Education Committee will take up, Webb said, will concern ethnic and racial issues in schools.
“It’s basically following from a report that indicated education is one of the areas where racial discrimination exists,” she said. “It’s addressing a cultural change that Vermont needs to make.”
The bill won’t address that change so much as begin to grapple with how to address it — it concerns creating a study committee that would report back to the Legislature.
Webb said she knows there is a lot of interest in potential changes to Act 46, and that the Legislature is discussing what actions are appropriate while legal challenges are still pending against the state’s school district consolidation law. She said there are questions to be answered about whether the Agency of Education has the staffing level it needs and that a bill on universal pre-K is expected.
“We have three reports coming,” she said regarding the latter issue. “There may be some technical tweaks this year, but we probably won’t really get into it until next year.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.