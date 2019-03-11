MONTPELIER — A bill starts its journey to become a law when it is introduced in the Legislature. Many bills, though, don't go any further than that.
"Change-over" day is approaching in Montpelier — the date after which bills that have not made it out of whichever committee they were sent to upon introduction stay there, doomed to be discussed no more this legislative session. Several bills that received media attention upon their introduction appear destined for just that fate.
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, wrote in an email last week that the deadline is March 15, though bills with budget or revenue impacts have to be out of the "money committees" by March 22. However, she also said bills that don't make the deadline this session aren't quite dead yet.
"As this is the first of a 2-year biennium, bills that do not meet crossover will still be considered next year," she wrote. "It’s a deadline with more significant consequences the second year of the biennium, as at the end of the biennium bills that do not become law 'die' and the process starts all over again with the new legislature."
Johnson said the purpose of the deadline is to pace work between the two chambers.
H. 57, the much-discussed abortion rights bill, has cleared the House and is in the Senate's Health and Welfare Committee. A bill raising the age to buy tobacco products to 21 that started in the Senate cleared that chamber and has passed a third reading in the House. The Senate bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 over a period of five years is out of the Senate and in the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs.
While bills in each chamber on expunging marijuana convictions appear stagnant, the Senate has approved its version of a bill creating a regulatory structure for cannabis. The House's effort on that subject remains in the General, Housing and Military Affairs Committee.
Some proposals aimed at dealing with less hot-button issues, though, seem to have been pushed aside.
A bill aimed at banning freak shows is sitting in the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs. A measure to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax has yet to emerge from the House Ways and Means Committee. A bill that would ban non-compete clauses in contracts languishes in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.
A bill by Sen. Anthony Pollina, D-Washington, to expand the deposit law to all beverages other than rice milk, soy milk, almond milk, hemp seed milk, actual milk and "dairy products," and to boost the deposit on everything that isn't liquor from 5 cents to 10 cents, is stuck in the Senate Natural Resources Committee.
The Legislature appears to be done with the gun debate, at least for the time being — every new firearm bill introduced is sitting in committee.
That means last year's restrictions on high capacity magazines won't likely be reformed by any of the bills introduced early in the session by Sen. John Rodgers, D-Essex-Orleans, which would have allowed such magazines to be transferred between family members or brought into the state for shooting competitions. However, also stuck in the Senate Judiciary Committee are bills by Sen. Philip Baruth, D-Chittenden, to establish safe storage requirements and a waiting period while banning 3D printing of guns.
Several House proposals mirrored Baruth's efforts — a waiting period bill, a negligent storage bill and a safe storage bill all sit in that chamber's judiciary, along with a bill making it illegal for anyone subject to an abuse prevention order from owning a gun.
Rep. George Till, D-Jericho, attempted to legalize suppressors — more popularly but less accurately known as "silencers" — in an effort to match most other states and protect hunters' hearing. That bill and a Senate version offered as "an act related to hearing protections while hunting" are stuck in their respective chambers' natural resources committees.
A bill by Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, to name Rutland's courthouse after the late Judge Francis McCaffrey is proceeding. It emerged from the Senate Institutions Committee and was approved unanimously by the Senate late last month. It is now in the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.