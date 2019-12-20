MONTPELIER — Legislative leaders have laid out their plan for the upcoming session, including potentially passing a bill for a tax-and-regulate system for recreational marijuana and moving forward with an increase in the minimum wage and paid family leave.
Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle-Chittenden, and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, held a news conference Thursday at the State House outlining their agendas before the session starts up next month.
Johnson said she expects bills involving raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour and mandatory paid family leave for workers to move quickly at the start of the session.
“It’s really what Vermonters need in order to have an economy that works for everybody not just those that can afford it,” she said.
But Gov. Phil Scott opposes those initiatives. The Republican governor sat down with Steven Pappas, editor and publisher of the Times Argus and Rutland Herald, last week and talked about minimum wage and paid family leave.
“If a higher minimum wage was a tool that attracted more people to a state, we have one of the highest now, and it obviously isn’t working. We have New Hampshire, right across the river, they’re at $7.25 (per hour) and their economy is doing quite well. It would leave me to believe that isn’t the answer,” he said.
On paid family leave, Scott said he believes it is time to move forward with such a program, but it should be voluntary. He said the state should have the structure in place for paid family leave, see how the voluntary program goes and go from there.
“But right now, to have a payroll tax that’s going to raise $25 million to $80 million to me just doesn’t make sense right now,” he said.
Ashe said at Thursday’s news conference both the House and Senate don’t think a voluntary program would work.
For marijuana, Johnson said the House will continue to work on the bill that passed the Senate last session. She said she had concerns about the legislation that need to be addressed, such as children using marijuana, highway safety and environmental issues.
“But given what I’ve heard from people, I believe there is a solid tri-party majority in the house that would like to see tax-and-regulate pass this year,” she said.
Scott said in his interview last week he’s OK with moving forward with a tax-and-regulate system. But he said he won’t sign the bill unless it includes roadside saliva testing, more money upfront for education and an opt-in for municipalities that want retail marijuana shops in their towns.
Last session Scott vetoed a bill that would have called for a 24-hour waiting period for those looking to buy a handgun. Ashe said it doesn’t look as if the votes are there to override the veto and there are no plans at the moment to call such a vote.
“But that doesn’t mean we aren’t committed to moving forward on gun-safety legislation,” he said.
Ashe said there are other things the Legislature can do, such as making upgrades to extreme risk protection orders. Also, he talked about closing the so-called “Charleston loophole” which allows a gun dealer to transfer a gun to someone before a background check is complete. The loophole got its name because it was used by Dylann Roof, who got a gun and killed nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 despite not being permitted to have a gun because of his arrest record.
Johnson and Ashe said they will also look at legislation to modernize Act 250 and a potential ban on flavored vaping products.
The session starts Jan. 7.
Visit bit.ly/1211PhilScott to watch a video of Steven Pappas’ interview with Gov. Phil Scott.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.