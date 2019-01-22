With the new session, legislators and members of the Act 250 Commission are thinking ahead to Vermont in 50 years and are drafting new legislation to protect the environment from potentially harmful business practices.
The six legislators of the Act 250 Study Committee took the past year and a half to complete a report on the original Act 250 drafted in 1970 and study how Vermont's environmental and commercial business needs have changed.
The committee's findings and draft legislation were published on Jan. 2, and called for several changes including requiring all new businesses and re-purposed businesses to design and redesign with climate change in mind, said Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor, who serves on the Act 250 Study Committee.
“The act of denying man-made global warming is the bailiwick of wingnuts,” McCormack said. "No one is taken seriously who denies global warming.”
Vermont's landscape, physically and economically, drastically changed since the first report emerged: Vermont's per-capita income has nearly tripled, Vermont's population and workforce have each grown by a half, and Vermont's unemployment rate has dropped from 8.7 percent in 1976 to 2.8 percent in August of 2018, according to the report.
Land development has grown at a rate from 2.5 to 6 times its population growth rate since 1982, creating 8,645 new parcels of land up to 10 acres in size from 2004 to 2016.
The committee recommended that farming, logging and forestry not be eligible for an exemption below 2,500 feet if they came anywhere near a "critical resource area," and it also recommended the removal of the Act 250 exemption for quarries and quarry owners, McCormack said.
Criterion 10 says every quarry must apply for a permit to operate, and the quarry must adhere to the town plan and zoning laws unless it falls under the 1995 special-interest legislation exempting quarries registered by Jan. 1, 1997.
Any quarries that are grandfathered in under that legislation would not be subject to requirements on the depth of the quarry, how it affects wells, what the explosive weight needs to be and other provisions of Act 250 land use.
But Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-Middlebury, chairwoman of the Act 250 Study Committee, said that's all about to change.
“The draft committee bill will have all of the elements recommended by the Commission - including the slate quarries recommendation,” Sheldon said in an email. “My committee will be discussing the report this week and anticipate having the draft committee bill by the end of the week.”
The report includes the stipulation that quarries would be allowed time to acquire their required permits.
The removal of an Act 250 permit to operate wouldn't ruin his business, said Shawn Camara, owner of Camara Slate, but it would certainly add a cost: Camara said if he had to get Act 250 permits, he would need to shell out anywhere between $30,000 and $100,000 for permits for every quarry he owns, in addition to hiring a lawyer.
“The slate quarry exemption has only been in place for the last 22 years or so,” Camara said. “Let us have our 50 years ... It's not fair.”
“I argued to remove it,” McCormack said of the exemption.
McCormack said Act 250 is, by definition, an affront to the free-enterprise system, and slate quarries argued their businesses are happier operating without the permitting process.
“To be subject to Act 250 doesn't mean you can't do your business,” McCormack said. “Anyone in the extraction industry would just have to determine that what they're doing is not environmentally destructive.”
The notion that the legislation is bad for business is a largely unfounded claim, McCormack said.
“The last 50 years have been the most prosperous in Vermont's history,” he said. “I'm not claiming that Act 250 has caused its prosperity, but it certainly has not gotten in its way.”
Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, said it didn't make sense to exempt the slate industry from Act 250 requirements, where other extraction industries such as granite, marble and gravel quarries have to file for permits in order to operate.
“That land use has the potential to have adverse effects,” Shupe said. “I don't think Act 250 has destroyed any other industry in the state. It's intended to avoid mitigated impacts.”
The committee also recommended that a quarry owner needs a permit to open quarries not in recent use, a major issue affecting new property owners who buy land next door, Shupe said.
“Generally, vibration goes through the air, not through the ground,” Camara said. “I've spoken to experts on blasting: Blasting helps wells, it doesn't hurt wells ... I would love to see a house that's proved to have foundations that can prove the quarries damaged it.”
“I know for certain that (quarry blasting) can affect the foundations of nearby properties,” Shupe said. “(And) any kind of explosives can change underground hydrology.”
A baseline was recommended for existing quarries and gravel pits, that pit owners be required to give notice to their neighbors if they intend to open or reopen a quarry, that a map of the existing slate quarries be added to the Agency of Natural Resources atlas.
For future businesses, the main goal of legislation going forward is to encourage businesses to consider guaranteed flooding and extreme weather, McCormack said.
Sen. Chris Pearson, P/D-Chittenden, said the committee recommended a shift from city and downtown development to more of a protective stance on sensitive ecosystems, bearing in mind the wreckage left behind after Tropical Storm Irene hit the state in 2011.
“We have to start building with fluvial erosion in mind and be more scrupulous about building in the floodplain,” McCormack said. “There is change in the weather and change in climate, we are very vulnerable ... All of our roads are in stream valleys. We can expect that (Irene) is going to happen again, and we have to be cognizant of flooding.”
Legislators are also weighing transportation, as a development will stimulate more traffic and more carbon emissions that Pearson said has to be dealt with as air pollution.
McCormack said they're proposing all new businesses and repurposed businesses be required to build with greenhouse gas emissions in mind.
The report aims to protect forest blocks and reduce the elevation threshold from 2,500 to 2,000 feet to protect Vermont's ridge lines.
New and re-purposed projects would have to abide by local and regional zoning regulations, the report states, and it redefines the term “commercial purpose,” meaning the income the project brings in won't affect whether the project receives Act 250 permitting.
The report proposed creating a "Vermont Environmental Review Board," which would hear appeals from both the individual district commissions and the Agency of Natural Resources, in addition to their current responsibilities, McCormack said.
“The environmental courts are overloaded. It's slicing butter with a chain saw,” McCormack said.
