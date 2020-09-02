LEICESTER — A routine test of drinking water at Leicester Central School (LCS) revealed PFAS levels of more than three times the acceptable limit set by the state.
PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, refers to a group of synthetic chemicals used in industrial processes. In recent years, high PFAS concentrations have been found in North Bennington and Clarendon.
Last year, the state passed Act 21, which requires the testing of all public and non-community water systems that serve more that 25 people by the end of the year.
According the Ben Montross, acting assistant division director for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Drinking Water & Groundwater Protection Division, there are nearly 4,000 PFAS chemicals used in manufacturing; not all of them can be analyzed or have traceable health effects. Montross said the state currently regulates five of them.
Per Act 21, the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for PFAS chemicals is 20 parts per trillion. When LCS was tested last year, it was below the threshold with 5 parts per trillion. A second sample taken at the school on Aug. 5 revealed a contamination level of 76.
Built in 1954, the K-6 school of about 75 students serving the towns of Leicester, Sudbury and Whiting, is part of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union.
Thomas Fleury, LCS principal, said families were alerted of the situation via email on Aug. 25. He said a followup email is scheduled to go out soon. Notices are also posted at all school entrances.
“We're ready with procedures,” Fleury said, explaining that all water fountains have been disconnected and bottled water will be supplied.
Montross said the bottled water will be sourced from a safe, compliant location that is free of PFAS.
In addition, the cafeteria kitchen is closed. Fleury said the kitchen was already slated to be closed as part of pandemic reopening plans, which has consolidated meal preparation throughout the supervisory union.
Under RNESU’s reopening plans K-2 students will return to LCS for in-person instruction beginning Sept. 8. Higher grade levels will be start remotely, but may be phased in as the fall progresses. Fleury said about 50 students will attend in person to start.
Stephen Eaton, facilities director for RNESU said that a second sample for a confirmation test was taken Wednesday. The results are expected in about a month.
“At this time, I have already had the state come out to the site along with our consulting engineer,” Eaton said, explaining that initial walkthrough showed “no obvious source of contamination.”
According to Eaton, RNESU operates three water systems, including LCS. The other two are at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden and Sudbury Country School. Both systems tested well below the MCL last year.
Montross said there are several strategies for remediation, but noted it was too soon to tell what course Leicester would need to take.
Options include digging a new well in a new location, performing maintenance to the existing well or treating water supply. Such treatments might include granular activated carbon, similar to a Brita filter.
“It really depends on what the levels are and where the area of concerns are,” Montross said.
He explained that digging a new well or repairing the current one are preferable to treatment since the former options are a one-time expense and the latter would require ongoing operation and maintenance.
Montross said the state will be taking additional samples in the area to get an idea of how widespread the contamination may be.
He said that, unlike the North Bennington contamination issue which was the result of long term industrial activity, Leicester appears to be more contained.
“The likelihood is, it's a localized source, and it's not a widespread issue,” he said. “But further sampling and research will suss that out.”
Superintendent Jeanne Collins said RNESU “will continue to be compliant and remediate this and make sure that our students are safe as we're working through it.”
For families that might be worried their children have already been exposed to contaminated drinking water, Collins noted that the MCLs set by the state are very conservative.
“At the levels that were set for schools, there are not significant health concerns going back,” she said. “The reality is, lead exists in homes and all the other places where people drink water from as well. So this is actually a very proactive step. It'd be one less place that kids or people can access lead in the water.”
Fleury encouraged families to communicate any concerns they about have this issue or reopening in general have with the school.
“We do our best work when we lead with information,” he said. “If they're stressed, or if their kids are, let us know. We have people here to provide information, provide support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.