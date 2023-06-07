LEICESTER — State Police have identified the victims of a shooting on Sunday as two brothers who lived in the Route 7 home where the incident took place.
Police said that Scott Lanpher, 35, was killed by gunshot wounds to his upper body, while his brother, Larry Lanpher Jr., 31, was wounded.
An autopsy was done on Scott’s body Tuesday, which confirmed the cause and manner of his death.
Larry is still being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
The shooting occurred at 1352 Route 7 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday. Police believe this was a targeted incident and there’s no broader threat to the public.
In a previous release, police said they’re looking for information about a black Nissan sedan seen in the area at the time of the incident.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call State Police at the New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919. Tips can be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online.