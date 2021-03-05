Rutland Free Library Director Randal Smathers opened discussion Thursday about the library’s planned move by talking about the late John Gulash, a wheelchair user with Parkinson’s disease who frequented the library
As Gulash’s disease progressed, Smathers said, it got harder for him to navigate the library’s wheelchair access.
“Eventually, we had to fetch books for him, which he found frustrating because it was difficult for him to speak,” Smathers said, noting that none of the access meets code.
Smathers said access is an abstract issue to a lot of people, but to the library staff, it is a real barrier for the people they try to serve.
“We will be able to serve the entire community at the new space,” he said.
The new space is the former College of St. Joseph administration building, which includes the college library. The library announced plans late last year to move there from its current location on 10 Court St. Smathers and members of the board of trustees have said the current building is expensive to maintain and would be prohibitively costly to reconfigure as a modern library, whereas the CSJ space is newer, in better shape and already a modern library.
RFL plans to buy the building from Heartland Communities of America, which is buying the campus from Heritage Family Credit Union with plans to convert it into a senior living facility.
The announcement was met with a fierce pushback from people who want the library to stay in the current building or at least downtown. Smathers said while that group has been vocal, the majority of the comments the library has received either through Facebook or a feedback form on the RFL website have been positive.
“The comments from people with valid library cards are even more positive,” Smathers said. “They are in this building daily and weekly and they understand its shortcomings.”
Smathers and Sharon Courcelle, board of trustees president, pushed back against the notion that the library had rushed into the move or did not look at other options, saying the board had been working on their facilities issues for years, consulting with multiple architects.
“If a unicorn was dropped in front of us right now and was ready to go, we’d have to take a look at it,” Courcelle said. “Prior boards have looked at this and looked at this and looked at this.”
Several of the move’s opponents expressed a feeling that the trustees were “not listening” to them. Smathers and Courcelle said that’s exactly what they were doing at this meeting, and invited people to come to tours of the new space being conducted next week.
