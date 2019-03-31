STOWE — State police are investigating a pair of weekend fires — one that damaged the local library and another that destroyed a building that housed five South Main Street businesses.
According to police, firefighters were summoned to the Stowe Free Library on Pond Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday when the building’s fire alarm went off.
The first firefighter on the scene spotted an orange glow and smoke coming from the library and was quickly able to extinguish the blaze using a fire extinguisher and damage was estimated at $10,000, police said.
While other firefighters were responding to the fire at the library a second fire was spotted in the rear of a two-story commercial building on South Main Street. That building sustained significant fire and water damage and is considered a total loss. Five businesses — Ross Environmental, Uncle George’s Flowers, Lebeau Kitchens & Baths, Lush Salon and Boutique, and Denoia’s Dry Cleaners — have been displaced, police said.
State police fire investigators were called to conduct an origin and cause investigation of both fires, and arrived on scene at the library at 2 a.m. Sunday, while firefighters were still battling the blaze on South Main Street.
Investigators said both fires started on the exterior of buildings, which are located less than a mile apart.
Investigators determined the fire at the library started near on outside windowsill. Damage was described as “minimal” and reflected in the $10,000 estimate.
By 7 a.m. Sunday investigators and local authorities shifted their focus to South Main Street. The investigation revealed the fire started on the rear exterior of the building. The fire burned upwards from the basement level and spread to the roof and interior of the building. The building is considered a total loss.
Though investigators were able to pinpoint the exterior locations where both fires started, the exact causes remain undetermined. Both remain under active investigation.
Anyone with information regarding either of the fires is urged to contact Det. Sgt. Fred Whitcomb of the Stowe Police Department (253-7126) or Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz (878-7111). Ambroz can also be contacted by email (todd.ambroz@vermont.gov). Those who prefer can contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Progam hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).
