The Rutland Free Library is looking to a federal grant to literally turn things around at the ailing building.
Library Director Randal Smathers said Monday the library is asking the city for $18,000 to use for planning needed to apply for a $500,000 federal grant. He said the plan is to combine that with the library’s capital and then use the total of roughly $1.5 million to conduct an extensive renovation, which would include changing the facing of the entrance.
“This is very preliminary, but the working plans would be to put the main entrance on the east end of the building, turn the building around essentially,” he said. “We would turn the original building into the children’s library and give it a facelift.”
Smathers said the Vermont Department of Libraries has two federal grants totaling roughly $26.4 million that it is doling out to libraries around the state. Applications are due in August, he said, and in that time the library will need to come up with materials, including architectural drawings and an engineering study. For that, he said, they need money they hope to get from the city.
“What Randal’s asking for is a little bit of prework so he can go get a ton of money,” Mayor Michael Doenges said Monday afternoon, ahead of a presentation the library was scheduled to make to the Board of Aldermen Monday evening.
Smathers said the grant program focuses on accessibility improvements, so the design will involve more direct access to the building from the outside and greater internal accessibility.
“Everyone who’s used a wheelchair in this building has told me it’s a hard building to use a wheelchair in,” he said. “I think it’s a good ask. ... The city supports the library beyond just the budget.”
Doenges said he was glad the library remained downtown — a proposal to move to the former College of St. Joseph campus fell apart in 2021 — and investing in downtown. The only question for him, he said, was where exactly the city might find the $18,000.
“I haven’t had much discussion on it yet,” he said. “It’s a little early for it to come from capital improvement. ... I don’t think it’s a dead end. I think there’s plenty of ways we can look at making it happen.”
Other changes will give patrons space to make private phone calls while using computers and address the “inefficient and insufficient children’s area,” separating it, so noise there will not be as disruptive to the rest of the building. Smathers said the project should give them a chance to address some of the building’s other shortcomings.
“You cannot do a renovation this size without at least addressing the HVAC system,” he said. “Any time you start working on an older building, there’s a certain amount of guesswork on what you’re going to need once you knock a hole in a wall. ... We’re not going to re-side it. We’re not going to insulate it from top to bottom. We’re not going to address the roofs. ... We’re not, at this point, planning on knocking down any walls or doing anything dramatic to the outside of the building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.