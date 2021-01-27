Rutland Free Library on Wednesday heard input — and some pushback — about its planned move.
The library board held a public forum on Zoom, moderated by Paul Costello of the Vermont Council on Rural Development, as part of a public engagement process ahead of its planned move to the former College of St. Joseph campus.
Library Director Randal Smathers said while the board had not 100% settled on the move, it was likely to go forward.
The plan, announced last month, involves the library buying the building, which included offices, as well as the CSJ library, for $1.2 million from Heartland Communities of America, the developer that plans to convert most of the campus to a senior-living facility.
The library is a private organization while its current location on Court Street is owned by the city. There have not yet been public discussions about what the city might do with the building at 10 Court St. were the library to leave downtown.
The library board has said the move will spare the organization costly repairs and renovations to the old building and give the library space to expand programming.
Pushback has come from a number of residents concerned about moving an institution such as the library away from downtown.
“We don’t have a lot of large institutions in our community,” said Joe Kraus. “Because the library has been there for 100 years, I don’t think we fully appreciate its impact. We would appreciate it once it’s gone.”
Kraus likened moving the library to moving the Paramount Theatre out of downtown and said if the current building is inadequate, the city should build a new one in the downtown parking pit — an idea the board unsuccessfully explored several years ago.
Marion Farrell recalled getting her first book from the library when she was 4 years old. The book was Ludwig Bemelmans’ “Madeline” — and Farrell expressed concern about a lack of public engagement prior to the library announcing its plans to move.
Yvonne Daley echoed those concerns. “The public needs to be involved in the decision of where the public library will be,” Daley said. “We honor your work, and we respect you, but we just feel that this was sneaked in on us.”
Paul Gallo, a former member of the library board, said that roughly two-thirds of the library’s funding comes from the city, creating a fiscal responsibility to city taxpayers. Board Treasurer Barry Cohen replied that they were well aware of their responsibilities.
“This thing is going to be a windfall for the taxpayers,” he said, noting that the city takes out a bond every 11 years or so for building upgrades, and was due for another one. The city also could put the Court Street building on the tax rolls. “We have thought about this deliberately and there is no question about the benefit to the taxpayers.”
Cohen said he has been a cardholder for 50 years, and he loved the library.
“A library is not static,” he said. “If it is, it just becomes a cemetery for books.”
Tricia O’Connor told the board she expected she would go from using the library seldom to “quite a bit” at the new location, and that, as a taxpayer, she was especially pleased to think of the savings.
Norm Cohen said he was excited by the notion that the library would have a shared-use agreement with Heartland for the Tuttle auditorium and the possibilities of those facilities being right by the city’s new recreation center.
“To think that you could go from the gym to the library to a 2 o’clock in the afternoon movie or gathering or something — for just us seniors, it’s just amazing.”
Jessie Butterfield said that as a wheelchair user, she has had a number of problems accessing the current library — sometimes getting hit by the door. She said she hopes that at the new location they will find space for more audio materials and some Braille materials, of which she said the library had none.
Other suggestions included: lower shelves in the new children’s area; a dedicated teen area like the one at the Manchester library; and an effort to bring musical acts to the theater that might not manage the Paramount.
Smathers said he expected to schedule another meeting next month.
In the meantime, former board member Pat Hunter suggested a presentation on what other libraries are doing so the Rutland community can have a better understanding of what modern libraries can be.
“It’s not the same as it was when I was a child,” Hunter said. “I have fond memories, but it’s completely different today.”
