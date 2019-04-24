Google representatives are working with local leaders Thursday, April 25, at the Rutland Free Library.
The library is hosting "Grow With Google," a series of free one-day events the company behind the search engine is holding around the country to help job seekers, small business owners, students, educators and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills. Library staff will be trained on using Google's free tools while other trainers conduct hands-on workshops about online marketing for small businesses, search engine optimization, email basics and coding.
