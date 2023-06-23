Rutland Free Library 0623
The Rutland Free Library is seen here on Friday. The organization is asking the city to contribute $18,000 to cover planning costs for a major renovation.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

Rutland Free Library is hoping $18,000 from the city will help it get as much as $2 million from the state.

The Finance Committee of the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday to contribute $18,000 to the library to cover planning costs for a major renovation, contingent on the library actually receiving grant money. The funds will be drawn from the new 1% local sales tax scheduled to take effect next month. Library Director Randal Smathers told the committee he requested the money as a show of commitment that would bolster the library's application for COVID stimulus funds.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

