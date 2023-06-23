Rutland Free Library is hoping $18,000 from the city will help it get as much as $2 million from the state.
The Finance Committee of the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday to contribute $18,000 to the library to cover planning costs for a major renovation, contingent on the library actually receiving grant money. The funds will be drawn from the new 1% local sales tax scheduled to take effect next month. Library Director Randal Smathers told the committee he requested the money as a show of commitment that would bolster the library's application for COVID stimulus funds.
"The Department of Libraries has allocated $26.4 million, give or take, to Vermont libraries, $10 million of which we can't touch because we're not rural enough," he said.
Smathers said the state intends to divide the remaining $16 million among 20 libraries, with preference going to poorer communities outside Chittenden County.
The library is owned by the city; the building was originally built to serve as a post office and courthouse. Smathers ran through a history of changes to the building, starting with how the original design had a row of five doors across the front.
"Even though it's a historic building, it's far from untouchable because, boy, has it been touched over the years," he said.
Between the need for extensive repairs and a general evaluation that the building was ill-suited to serve as a modern library. Trustees sought to relocate to the former College of St. Joseph campus as part of a plan to redevelop it into a senior living facility. That plan fell apart shortly ahead of the development plan collapsing.
With CSJ off the table, Smathers said the board gave architect Ralph Nimtz a wish list that included sightline improvement, a better children's room, connecting the help and circulation desks and fixing the HVAC system. Smathers said the latter was a major requirement because any significant interior renovation was going to run into the heating system.
"Very much, what we have is two separate buildings that are loosely connected by a mechanical system," he said.
The new plans would add space, configure the building better and modernize the mechanical system. Smathers said the library is prepared to commit the majority of its $1.5 million capital fund.
Nobody at the meeting spoke against the city contributing. The only question was where, exactly, the money should come from. Consensus was quickly reached on taking it from the sales tax revenues, which are projected to average around $100,000 a month.
"It's like found money," Alderman Joe Barbagallo said. "Say we take the first $18,000 collected — next year you're got that $18,000 for something else."