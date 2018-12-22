The Rutland Free Library is asking the city for a bit more money this year in order to leverage even more funds aimed at drawing in teenagers.
Library Executive Director Randal Smathers said Friday the library asked the city for $5,500 more this year, an increase of about 2.25 percent. Smathers said the City Board of Alderman approved this and voters will have their say when they vote on the city’s budget.
The Rutland Free Library serves Rutland City, Rutland Town, Mendon, Tinmouth, and Ira. Smathers said each has been asked for a 2.25-percent increase in what they normally give the library. Whether its rolled into the town’s general budget or is voted on separately depends on the town.
Smathers said the library, whose employees are in the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union, negotiated a new contract that moved them to higher deductible healthcare plans. There have also been a number of retirements, he said, allowing the library to lower some salary costs.
“What that’s all done is it has put us into a really good spot in terms of being able to offer a new program,” Smathers said. “We’re offering a 15-hour a week teen services librarian. Which has been a goal of this library for I don’t know how long; many years.”
Smathers said he wants the teen services program to dovetail with another program the library took a for a test run this fall.
“... we are trying to get a library card into the hands of every child in the five towns that support us,” he said.
He said residents in all those towns have a right to a free library card, “but it’s hard to reach folks, especially ones with small families who might be new to the community and might not know they have that available, and so what we’re doing is we are trying to partner with all the schools and reach out because the schools are going to talk to every family in a way that we can try to but might not be able to.”
He said he pitched his idea to use the schools as a vector for library cards to the Rutland Town School.
“I had this 10-minute spiel lined up for (Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent) Adam Taylor the first time we met, and about 30 seconds in, he was sold,” said Smathers. “He totally got it. Kids who read just do so much better in school than kids who don’t. And kids who read during the summer do better when they go back, they remember more stuff, they pick it up better.”
He said the school distributed a library card sign-up form and in one day 90 children had library cards.
Smathers said if all goes according to plan, the teen services coordinator will start July 1 and be in place for when the library card program expands and targets teens and tweens. Smathers said library staff made it clear to him when he floated this idea — which he says he got from another library in the Baltimore, Maryland area — that if teenagers came into the library and found no services, nothing for them to do, no one to show them around, they’d leave and likely never return.
He said having the position available will also let the library tap one of its funding sources in a way it hasn’t been able to.
The Fox Fund
The largest endowment the library receives is from the Nella Grimm Fox Fund, said Smathers. The Endowment has about $12 million in it and some of its earnings go the library, Rutland Regional Medical Center, and a local church.
Most years, Smathers said, the library gets about $150,000 from the fund. The money gets paid out in 12 checks over the course of the year. The total amount is based on what the U.S. Trust thinks the fund will have generated at the end of the year. Smathers said the Trust is fairly conservative, so there’s usually a 13th check to make up the shortage. Some years the amount is low, but it’s been as high as $90,000. Money from this 13th check has all been going to a bank account that now totals about $320,000.
Smathers said money from the Fox Fund is restricted and can only pay for materials and programs, nothing else such as heating oil or salaries.
“... we can’t spend $90,000 on books in a smart way in one year,” said Smathers. “We’d have to take perfectly good books off the shelves and throw them away to make room for the $90,00 worth of new books.”
He said the library’s Board of Trustees has approved a plan to start drawing $25,000 per year from the extra Fox Fund money to go towards programs and materials aimed at teenagers. Smathers said the teen services coordinator position will be there to make sure those dollars are spent as effectively as possible.
Smathers said he and library staff are looking forward to the coming school years and drawing in new library users.
