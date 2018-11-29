Rutland Free Library’s plan for next year includes catering to teenagers.
The library’s budget, the city’s portion of which got preliminary approval from the Recreation Committee Thursday night, includes a new 15-hour-per-week “teen services” position. Library Director Randal Smathers said whoever fills the position, which will pay roughly $25 an hour, will need to have a library sciences degree and will be expected to run 7.5 hours of programming every week.
“We do a great job with little kids,” Smathers told the Recreation Committee. “Once they get into the teens ... we don’t have anything for them.”
The library bases its requests to its other member towns — Rutland Town, Mendon, Ira and Tinmouth — on what the Board of Aldermen vote to put on the city’s town meeting ballot. This year, the library is asking for $762,522 from the city out of an overall budget of $1,006,240.
There was some confusion over whether the previous year’s city contribution was $738,743 or $762,522. Recreation Committee Chairman Thomas DePoy asked Smathers and City Treasurer Mary Markowski to resolve that question before the final budget meeting next month.
Smathers said the library recently did an outreach program in which they found that teenagers felt the library wasn’t inviting to them.
Alderman Scott Tommola said during the previous year’s budget discussions, the board found they were unable to make any substantial cuts without reducing personnel, and asked why the library was seeking to add a position this year. Smathers said the library finally got the cooperation of city schools in an outreach effort, and had already gotten 90 students to sign up for library cards as a result.
“If we can get 90 kids signed up the first try, I’m confident we can get a lot of kids signed up in the next couple years,” he said.
Tommola said he saw the value of the position, and called it “affordable,” but said he still had reservations.
“If we get through all our budget meetings, and we’re still scratching our heads at where to cut ... I’m initially supportive, but I can’t be sure I will be down the line,” he said.
Smathers said he had initially planned a 3 percent overall increase to match his expectations about inflation, but that he scaled back to 2.25 percent after discussions with the mayor. The new position would be paid for largely by the library’s endowment funds, he said, with only about $6,000 coming from city taxpayers.
“For essentially $6,000 of the taxpayers’ money we can leverage a great deal,” said Stephanie Romeo, head of the library’s board of trustees. “I understand there is always a desire to cut a budget when there’s one in front of you, but I think cutting for cutting’s sake just to get rid of $6,000 would be a shame.”
