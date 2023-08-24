Zuckerman book tour
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, looks on as Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman reads a passage from Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” at Phoenix Books in Rutland on Wednesday. The visit was a stop on Zuckerman’s Banned Books Tour, a campaign which has featured a series of readings and discussions held at libraries and bookstores across the state during the past two months.

 By SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT / staff photo

Open dialogue, difficult conversations and the importance of free speech were topics explored during Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s visit to Phoenix Books on Wednesday night.

The visit was a stop on Zuckerman’s Banned Books Tour, a campaign that has featured a series of readings and discussions held at libraries and bookstores across the state throughout the past two months.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

