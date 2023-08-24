Open dialogue, difficult conversations and the importance of free speech were topics explored during Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s visit to Phoenix Books on Wednesday night.
The visit was a stop on Zuckerman’s Banned Books Tour, a campaign that has featured a series of readings and discussions held at libraries and bookstores across the state throughout the past two months.
During the event, Zuckerman told the crowd that the idea for the tour had originated late last winter as a response to ongoing nationwide conversations about removing books specifically from schools based on what is considered appropriate content.
“I thought it would be important that the news and the conversation that we’re all hearing about is not only about the side saying we need to thwart access to information, but also to say, ‘Wait a minute, the founding principles of our country are about information, the full breadth of information, the truth — whether we like the truth or we don’t like the truth — critical thinking (and) critical conversations,’” Zuckerman said.
Though he said to the audience that no books have been banned in Vermont yet, it is not a concept far and away from the state. He added that as recently as last week, the conservative political organization “Moms for Liberty” held an event in Barre denouncing certain aspects of public education. Moms for Liberty is known for advocating against curriculum that discusses race, ethnicity, gender and sexuality.
“There have been people that have run for school boards (in Vermont) with a censorship and curriculum-constraining platform. They have lost so far. … But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t name it. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be addressing it,” Zuckerman said.
The tour, which already has stopped in Burlington, Brattleboro, Manchester, Norwich, Bellows Falls and Waterbury, has featured special guests at each location who have shared passages from books that have previously been banned.
Wednesday’s guests included Rutland Area NAACP President Mia Schultz and Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, who also is a manager at Phoenix Books in Rutland.
Notte read excerpts from the coming-of-age graphic novel, “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier.
“(This) is an absolutely beautifully illustrated story that is also one of the most banned books in American schools because it contains images of two boys kissing. And for some people, that is all that’s required for them to think no children should have access to this book. There are children who desperately need to see books like this and recognize themselves in it,” Notte said. Notte also expressed in a Thursday morning interview that there are, indeed, people in Vermont who would ban books if they could. He shared that though it’s easy to feel like book banning is far and away from the state, it is the responsibility of each citizen to be vigilant and participate in these conversations.
Schultz, who also joined Zuckerman for the Manchester tour location, shared a passage from the young adult book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds.
She said that the book and its several iterations for different ages, including “Stamped (For Kids)” and children’s book “Antiracist Baby,” have been eliminated from libraries and bookstores across the country for their frank discussions of race.
“(‘Antiracist Baby’) was used as an example by Ted Cruz in our national conversation about books, whether or not we should be talking about racism and how young we should be talking about racism. As we know, people of color experience racism when they’re babies, too,” Schultz said.
Zuckerman brought the children’s book “And Tango Makes Three,” a nonfiction story about the two male penguins at New York’s Rosamond Gifford Zoo that fostered an egg together. He also read a passage from Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.”
The final two stops of the tour will take place in Essex and Woodstock on Sept. 6 and 13, respectively.
Information about the upcoming visits can be found at ltgov.vermont.gov/banned-books online.
“I hope that these conversations lead to other conversations, not just about banned books, but the ideas of representation and accurate history — which we’ve seen a pushback on in our schools, in particular. All of these discussions are interwoven,” Schultz said in a Thursday morning interview. “While it starts with a conversation about curriculum or what our kids should learn and have access to, it leads to bigger things like banning of books.”
