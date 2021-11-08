Halloween decorations are still around, but Light Up Rutland is asking people to start thinking about Christmas.
Organizers have begun signing up households, which they say they plan to make bigger and better in its second year of competition. This year, voters will get to choose the best displays in three categories — homes, businesses/organizations, and whole neighborhoods.
Organizer Jeannette Langston said she conceived of the community-wide decorating contest just a couple weeks before the holiday last year and had to put it together quickly. It raised roughly $200 for the NewStory Center.
“I think it went great,” Langston said. “The whole community came together and rallied.
Thirty homes registered, she said, but there were not as many voters as organizers had wanted.
“We definitely want more voters this year,” she said. “We only had 25 voters. ... That’s the hard piece for people to remember — coming back to vote after you go look at the lights.”
Langston was a newcomer to the community.
Steve Costello, Green Mountain Power’s “ambassador for Rutland,” said the effort was a great example of the energy new arrivals bring to the city.
“It added a lot to what was a rough time for people during the worst of the pandemic,” he said.
An unexpected highlight, Langston said, was a call from a woman who said she did not decorate, but that she loved looking at decorations and wanted to donate gift cards so that more families could buy decorations and participate.
“We had three people that responded and their stories were so fantastic,” she said. “All three were going through some hard times ... Just to have this person give them money to get a Christmas tree and decorations — it was so heartwarming.”
More people will get the chance to contribute in that way this year, Langston said, and entire neighborhoods can register for free.
“The purpose is to get you talking to your neighbors and coordinating,” she said.
The winning neighborhood will get a block party in the summer, and the best business or organization wins a social. Households will be eligible for first, second and third-place prizes.
The voters last year chose Barbara Spaulding’s Bellevue Avenue home as their favorite. Spaulding said she and her husband always have been “all-out” decorators. Prior to COVID, she said they’d hold Christmas parties where they would show off 60 or more Christmas trees inside their home. They’d also do extensive work outside, adding a few new decorations every year.
“People used to tease us and say you could see our house from Google or they’d call us the Griswolds (from ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’),” she said. “We have so much now that it extends to our back yard, as well. You can see a glimpse of it from the Godnick Senior Center.”
Spaulding said they were happy to get a new audience last year and to help brighten up a difficult time.
Langston said the categories are aimed at expanding participation and fostering building community.
“I think we’ve become so divided,” she said. “We separate ourselves so easily and judge each other so easily.”
Visit socialtinkering.org for more information or to register.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.