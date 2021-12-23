Liquidation Center opens
Dennis Piper opens Green Mountain Liquidation Center on Strongs Avenue this week.

 Gordon Dritschilo / Staff Photo

Green Mountain Liquidation Center opened quietly on Tuesday.

“I didn’t want to blast it out there to have a big grand opening or a line of people,” owner Dennis Piper said. “We wanted to make sure everything was working.”

The discount household goods shop — items on the shelves Thursday included Star Wars figures, coffee makers, backpacks, clothing and sporting goods — occupies the former Rutland TV Service location on Strongs Avenue. Piper said he has a 15-year career in sales, but was “pleasantly unemployed” prior to opening the store.

“I’m a fan of discount stores,” he said. “Being in the rent-to-own industry as long as I was, I have a feel for the clientele.”

Piper said he wanted to offer shoppers in Rutland a discount store that has a “hometown Vermont feel” lacking in big box stores.

“It’s buying up overstock or returns from bigger businesses like Walmart, places like that,” he said.

This means selection at the store will vary widely from week to week, Piper said, but prices will usually be about 20% below what people will typically find shopping online.

Piper launched the business with the help of a $5,000 grant from the Rutland Redevelopment Authority aimed at helping cover $30,000 in renovations to the building and equipment purchases.

“We’ve been talking with Dennis for a number of months,” RRA executive director Brennan Duffy said. “We’re really happy to see this new retail store open up at this location.”

Rutland TV Services had more than a 50-year history when the second-generation owner put it on the market in 2019. Mark Foley ultimately bought the building, which Piper said he came to after looking at several other locations in the city.

“We look forward to being involved and a part of the Rutland area for many years,” Piper said.

gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

