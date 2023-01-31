Editor's note: Below is a list of known contested races for local offices that will be on ballots for Town Meeting Day on March 7. Updates will follow as more information is obtained:
Benson
Jerod Glover and Jack Helm will face off for a single three-year seat on the select board.
Thomas Bartholomew, John Hill, Ron Stewart Jr. Linda Swarm Peltier and will vie for a pair of one-year select board seats.
Brandon
Marielle Blais will challenge Brian Coolidge for a three-year seat on the select board.
Three people are running for two one-year seats on the Select Board: current board chairman Seth Hopkins, incumbent Ralph Ethier and Cecil Reniche-Smith.
Castleton
Three people are running for two one-year seats on the select board: current board chairman Jim Leamy, incumbent Mary Lee Harris and challenger Yvonne L. DeLance.
Article 47 asks voters if they’ll allow retail cannabis businesses to be established in town.
Danby
There are no major contested races, but residents will vote on whether to adopt a declaration of inclusion.
Fair Haven
On the select board, Rich Greenough will defend his one-year seat against Jason Scott Coupal.
For town offices, Sharon Adams and Tracy Richards will run for a two-year seat as treasurer.
Some articles of note include Article 7, asking whether voters will allow the establishment of a Recreation Park and Maintenance Reserve Fund and to place $32,000 into it. Article 12 asks if voters will appropriate $155,925 for the Fair Haven Rescue Squad.
Middletown Springs
Herb Childress and Neil T. Russell are running for one three-year select board seat.
Proctor
Former selectwoman Linda Doty and newcomer Philip Bennett are running for a two-year seat on the select board. Ben Curtis is vacating the seat to run for a three-year seat being vacated by Linda Raymond.
Poultney
Sheryl Porrier, Mark Teetor and Alex Hilliard are competing for two one-year seats on the select board.
Shrewsbury
Marc Cimonetti and Adrienne Raymond are facing each other for a three-year seat on the select board.
Wallingford
There are no contested races. The only non-regular article on the ballot will be Article 8, asking whether voters are in favor of having Wallingford Day overseen by the town’s Recreation Committee.
Wells
Former selectwoman Tammy L. Holcomb is seeking to get back on the board by ousting Selectman Francis Gilman Jr. from his three-year seat.
Heather Thomas is challenging incumbent Amanda Weeden for a three-year seat on the Wells Springs Unified Union School Board.
