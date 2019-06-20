PITTSFORD — Disagreements with the Select Board have left the Board of Listers in need of new members after several recent resignations.
Former Lister John Eugair sent his resignation by email to Town Manager John Haverstock on June 6. It took effect immediately. The other lister, Donna Wilson, supplied Haverstock with a handwritten notice June 21 of her intent to resign.
“The two listers who resigned expressed disappointment at what they perceived to be a lack of support from the Select Board,” said Haverstock in a Thursday interview. “It had to do, I think most immediately, with the decision of the Select Board as to who to appoint to this vacancy that was left when lister Dan Adams resigned.”
Adams' resignation was announced at the May 15 Select Board meeting. Haverstock said Adams resigned because outside commitments weren’t leaving him with enough time to serve as a lister. This prompted the board to advertise for his open seat.
The board received two responses, one from Nancy Gaudreau, whom Haverstock said Thursday was a lister for the town in the past, and the other from Nicholas Michael, a local attorney with real estate experience.
Haverstock said Eugair and Wilson advocated for Gaudreau’s appointment at the June 5 meeting. According to the minutes from that meeting, the board wished to make the appointment at a later date, but Eugair said the listers were hoping for a decision sooner, as they were in the midst of hearing property assessment grievances and finalizing the grand list. The board voted to enter executive session, and when it came out, the vote was three to two in favor of appointing Michael. Selectmen David Mills and Joe Gagnon were the two opposing votes.
Haverstock announced the resignations of Eugair and Wilson at Wednesday’s meeting. Eugair didn’t offer a reason for his leaving in his email.
“He made himself clear in a subsequent conversation,” Haverstock said Thursday.
Eugair told the Herald Friday why he resigned.
"The listers presented the select board with an experienced, qualified replacement for the position recently left," he said. "This person, a former lister, had knowledge of the town, software used, and office requirements. The boards selection of an individual, that had not even been into our office, and had no knowledge of the requirements of the position was nothing but a stab in the back to the listers office. This was not the first issue that has not been supported by the select board, but for me it was the last straw. I used to enjoy going into the office and doing the best job I could do for the town, but in the current environment, I could not continue."
“Dear John, I am resigning my position as lister effective June 21, 2019,” reads Wilson’s note. “The Select Board has made several decisions within the last year that have not supported the listers. The decisions have been detrimental to the efforts of our office.”
It’s the job of the listers to keep the assessed values of taxed properties up-to-date. The values affect how much a property owner pays in property taxes.
“John Eugair’s resignation was effective immediately, but Donna Wilson was good enough to give the town two weeks notice and to provide some much-needed orientation and assistance to Nicholas Michael, and will continue to do so through the end of this week,” Haverstock told the Select Board on Wednesday. “The hope is that together they can complete the grievance process and lodge the grand list before Donna Wilson leaves her post. This will enable the Select Board to set tax rates in July as usual.”
Haverstsock said the town has received some help and advice from the Department of Taxes.
Jill Remick, director of property valuation and appraisal for the Department of Taxes, said Wednesday that the department has a number of “district advisers” on hand to assist town listers, and that the adviser for Pittsford’s district, Teri Gildersleeve, has been working with Michael and that the town’s assessments are in good shape.
Anyone wanting to serve as a lister should contact Haverstock at the Town Office.
