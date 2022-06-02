One of the city’s oldest restaurants has closed its doors.
Little Harry’s, which “temporarily” closed in March, announced this week it would not reopen. The West Street location had been a downtown presence for 25 years.
“We are looking forward to a new chapter of life,” read an announcement posted Wednesday to the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Thank you for your constant support and friendship!”
The owners could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday, but the restaurant had been advertising for employees since the March closure, which it attributed on Facebook to a lack of kitchen staff. In April, co-owner Jack Mangan denied rumors the restaurant had been sold, saying he intended to reopen after a spring break, and in early May the restaurant’s social media advertised a planned reopening at the end of that month once they hired a prep cook and a dishwasher.
Little Harry’s was a special occasion restaurant for many in Rutland, known for high quality and an eclectic menu that included Pad Thai, Jamaican jerk pork, Asian-influenced duck dishes, Latin-styled seafood and more traditional pasta offerings.
“I love that place,” local radio personality David Tibbs said. “It was one of the first places I went when I moved here 15 years ago, and everybody talked about it.”
Tibbs said he appreciated Little Harry’s selection of whiskey and that he frequently ordered specials when he and his wife would go there for anniversary dinners.
“The rule I have when I go out is, I want to have something I can’t make at home,” he said. “The cooks were really good. They’d frequently have something that would surprise you.”
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said he did not specifically know what role staffing played in Little Harry’s closing but that it has been a major challenge for local restaurants emerging from the pandemic to the point where several have curtailed their hours.
“I don’t know that there’s an easy answer for that,” he said. “Seemingly, it relates to the number of people interested in that work, and it does not look like that’s lining up with the need for staff.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
