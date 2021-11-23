The Legislature has authorized towns to enact their own mask mandates, but in Rutland County it’s hard to find any that plan to.
A bill approved in special session Monday allows municipal boards to require mask wearing in “public spaces” as defined by the board. Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign the bill, allowing it to take effect next week.
In the city, Mayor David Allaire has consistently stated his opposition to such a move and repeated that opposition last week. Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said Tuesday there had been some discussion among board members about whether to take up the issue.
“I’m very empathetic to the fact that people — they’re fatigued,” he said. “They did what they were supposed to do. They vaccinated. They sacrificed the last year. ... When does this end?”
That said, Whitcomb said he does plan to reach out to local leaders in the medical community about whether they think a mask mandate in the city would help.
“One of the worst things we could do is take no action and overrun the hospital, take no action, affect the population the VNA serves,” he said. “I want to get their professional opinion.”
The Rutland Town Select Board, convened as the Board of Health, voted unanimously Tuesday to meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss passing a town-wide mask requirement for indoor public places. Town Health Officer, Selectman John Paul Faignant, said he was concerned about the upcoming shopping season contributing to Rutland County’s already high case count.
Castleton Select Board Chair James Leamy said his board has already mandated masks in the town offices.
“When the COVID started to come back again, the emergency manager said we should go back to wearing masks,” he said. “We all wear masks in the town office. As far as I know, no one’s objected to it.”
Leamy said he didn’t realize how much wider the authority was that the Legislature was giving the towns.
“Maybe it’ll come up at the next meeting,” he said.
Brandon and Pittsford’s leadership had already decided against mask mandates.
“We heard in the news it was coming so we put it on our agenda for last night,” Brandon Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins said Tuesday. “The folks who were in attendance on zoom and in the room, nobody spoke in favor of it and some people were opposed.”
The discussion resulted in a 4-1 vote against pursuing a mandate.
“We might revisit it if the situation were to change, but right now it doesn’t seem like the right thing for Brandon,” Hopkins said.
Similarly, Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said the Select Board there was briefed last week about the likely legislation and concluded they would have trouble enforcing a mandate.
“They seemed reluctant to use that power,” he said. “I don’t think there was a hot debate — people were generally agreeable it would be an effort with minimal results.”
Haverstock said Pittsford has a policy of “recommending” use of masks in town buildings regardless of vaccination status.
In other towns, leaders said mask mandates were not on their radar.
“I have no idea what the other board members think — it hasn’t been brought up yet,” Wallingford Select Board Chair Nelson Tift said. “I’m pretty much wait and see. We haven’t had a big problem here in town yet, and I just hope everyone’s using common sense.”
Vermont registered 190 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Department of Health, with 68 people hospitalized, 16 of them in ICUs. Thirty of those cases were in Rutland County, which has seen a 14-day total of 848 cases. The state’s death toll stands at 406.
Keith Whitcomb Jr. contributed reporting to this story.
