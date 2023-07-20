For the first time since prior to the pandemic, members of the Disabled Access and Advocacy of the Rutland Area Committee will host a tour of Downtown Rutland and bring attention to areas that may be unsafe or inaccessible for individuals with disabilities.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on July 26, community members are invited to embark on the Americans with Disabilities Act 33rd Anniversary Accessibility Tour in order to get a sense of the “challenging spots” in the city, according to the organization’s promotional materials.
Participants will be gathering in the parking lot of the Rutland branch of Vermont Center for Independent Living, located at 60 Center St.
“The importance of (this) tour is to raise awareness of the barriers that greatly impact the ability of individuals with disabilities to live as independently as possible,” DAARA volunteer Melissa Stevens wrote in an email correspondence. “These barriers are not only physically limiting in nature, they (also) create a sense of unwelcomeness of the disabled in the community and add to the social isolation of this population.”
DAARA is a disability advocacy group that was first established at the local branch of VCIL — a statewide nonprofit that promotes the dignity, independence and civil rights of Vermonters with disabilities.
According to Emily Wood, a DAARA volunteer, the tour will include pointing out cracks in the sidewalk that are difficult to pass with a mobility device; observing where curb cuts are needed; and highlighting the increased accessibility of the Rutland Post Office’s new location, among other things.
Possibly the most interesting part of the tour, she said, will be the inclusion of wheelchairs so that able-bodied participants can experience how a disability might impact one’s ability to get around the city.
“The experience of trying the wheelchairs during the tour ends up opening people’s eyes,” Wood said. “Downtown, (the sidewalks) are not as bad as some other areas, but I use a walker with wheels on it — I started using it during my cancer treatment — and when I walk just a few blocks away to visit my son on Elm Street, the sidewalks go up and down.”
According to Stevens, some of the major steps that need to be taken to increase accessibility in the city include repairing sidewalks; making sure curb cuts are available and maintained; requiring city buildings to undergo ADA evaluations; and expanding accessible transportation with Marble Valley Regional Transit. Additionally, she wrote that affected stakeholders should be included in each step of the planning and the implementation of these steps.
VCIL Executive Director Sarah Launderville said events like the accessibility tour are a poignant way of demonstrating the presence of individuals with disabilities in the community, adding that DAARA has always been a strong voice for the rights of individuals with disabilities.
“Groups like (DAARA) are really important because they are made up of folks with disabilities. Those of us who have disabilities have this experience that’s different from people who don’t have disabilities. It’s one thing to read, ‘This is what the Americans with Disabilities Act (says) you have to do,’ and it’s another thing to live and experience where those barriers are.”
For those interested in helping address accessibility issues in the city, Stevens wrote that getting involved can be anything from respecting special accommodations for individuals with disabilities to advocating in front of local officials.
“Join us in advocating for accessibility. Speak up to government officials and business owners when you see something that is an accessibility issue, especially if there’s an easy fix to the issue. Keep the sidewalks clear in front of your homes and businesses. If you are near a corner, make sure the curb cuts are clear,” Stevens said. “If you can’t automate your door, install a doorbell. Look at how you can arrange your store or restaurant so it’s accessible to wheelchairs and other mobility devices. … Lastly, be gracious and respectful to individuals with disabilities.”