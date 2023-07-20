For the first time since prior to the pandemic, members of the Disabled Access and Advocacy of the Rutland Area Committee will host a tour of Downtown Rutland and bring attention to areas that may be unsafe or inaccessible for individuals with disabilities.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on July 26, community members are invited to embark on the Americans with Disabilities Act 33rd Anniversary Accessibility Tour in order to get a sense of the “challenging spots” in the city, according to the organization’s promotional materials.

