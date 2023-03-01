The leadership of the city employees’ union has endorsed Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges in his bid for mayor.

The endorsement arrived this week in the form of a news release from American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1201, which represents 70 city employees, mostly in the Department of Public Works. The police and fire departments each have separate unions.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

