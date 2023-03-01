The leadership of the city employees’ union has endorsed Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges in his bid for mayor.
The endorsement arrived this week in the form of a news release from American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1201, which represents 70 city employees, mostly in the Department of Public Works. The police and fire departments each have separate unions.
Mayor David Allaire said he was not aware of the endorsement until he was contacted by a reporter about it on Wednesday. However, the mayor pointed out later, and Doenges confirmed, that the vote for the endorsement was by the union’s leadership and that there had not been a vote by the membership.
“They said they were elected to represent the union and because of the short time, they were going to do it that way,” Doenges said.
A call to local union leader Tom Franzoni, listed on the release as the contact person, inquiring about the process that was followed resulted in an email from James Durkin, director of legislation and political action for the Boston-based AFSCME Council 93, stating the union would limit its comments to the news release.
“Negotiations between the DPW union and administration were very tough this last go-round,” Allaire said. “I think there are some hard feelings on the lead negotiator’s part on the other side.”
Allaire said he was looking out for the best interests of the taxpayers and that the union got a fair contract.
Doenges said he was contacted by the union and asked to fill out a questionnaire.
“Why run, what my values are,” he said. “Luckily, I didn’t have to promise anything. A couple questions were like, ‘Do you support outsourcing work?’”
Doenges said he answered that the union should do whatever work it is willing and able to do and that other projects should be outsourced.
Allaire said he did receive the survey with a note indicating the union was considering an endorsement, but that he received no “direct communication.”
Allaire got the endorsement of the city firefighter’s union in 2017 — the fire department was up in arms over a restructuring plan proposed by then-mayor Christopher Louras — but mayoral endorsements by unions have otherwise been a rarity in recent years.
The DPW union endorsed Gilbert Godnick for mayor in 1977, also by a vote of the executive committee — which contemporary coverage indicated was not unanimous. In 1983, Mayor Jack Daley told the police union not to endorse him due to concerns it would violate a provision of the city charter forbidding city police officers from taking part in political activity other than voting.
That provision — and an identical one applying to the fire department — remains in the charter despite being declared unconstitutional by a federal judge in the 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.