Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow showers will change to rain as the night wears on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers will change to rain as the night wears on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.