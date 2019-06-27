Kacie Lyn Martinez began working with tapestries when she found out her grandfather had been a weaver. Since then, she said, she has seen that looms provide community building and healing. During her residency with 77ART this month, she helped create the Woven Seeds project, which allows locals to weave parts of their own stories alongside seeds into a tapestry before the project is planted next year.
Whitney Ramage, residency director at 77ART, said this project represents a wider effort to create collaborations between artists-in-residence and the community.
“I really believe that art is a catalyst, if not the catalyst, for positive social change,” she said. “Access to artists and access to people’s art practices, and also the ability to make art and engage with art and artists, is a way that we can get to a better future.”
For her part, Martinez said this project fits within the trajectory of her work as an artist.
“I do a lot of community fiber-based murals and participatory art that works with community groups,” she said.
The Woven Seeds project launched last weekend in partnership with Vermont Farmers Food Center and SAGE, or Shrewsbury Institute for Agricultural Education. The project is comprised of a four-part loom, each with its own theme that participants can respond to on scraps of paper. The themes are “my hopes and dreams are,” “my favorite Rutland memory is,” “a tradition I want to preserve or revive is” and “family secrets.” Participants will weave seeds into the project alongside their words.
Locals can weave on the loom from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rutland Farmers Market, where the project will be set up.
The loom will be available throughout the summer at VFFC’s Farmacy program, which helps get fresh food to local families. Heidi Lynch, the program's coordinator at VFFC, said members of the Farmacy program, as well as the public, can contribute to the loom on from 3 to 6 p.m.Wednesdays at VFFC’s West Street location in Rutland.
Martinez oversaw the first weaving session at VFFC last weekend, and she was pleased to see the stories people shared.
“It was interesting how people responded to the prompts, and some of them were really honest,” she said. “To be able to be vulnerable publicly and anonymously in that way is a really powerful experience.”
Martinez said the storytelling part of the project came as a result of her partnership with Root Words, a three-year endeavor run by VFFC and SAGE and funded through the national endowment for the humanities.
Stephen Abatiell, the Root Words coordinator at SAGE, said Root Words is intended to “capture and celebrate the stories that connect Vermonters to the land.” He said that the Woven Seeds project fits within their framework.
“It’s bringing folks together in a creative way to celebrate their own stories,” he said.
The Woven Seeds project will be presented at the VFFC’s Harvest Festival on Sept. 22. It will then be stored by 77ART for the winter before the weavings are planted in VFFC’s community garden beds early next June.
“The tapestry is divided into four pieces, and the way it’s designed, it can be cut right off the loom, so we are going to plant those and see what sprouts,” Lynch said. “It’s pretty cool that it’s a living art project.”
Lynch said so far the tapestry has sunflower seeds as well as seeds for cucumber, watermelon, squash and more. The food that the project produces will go back into the community, either to members of the Farmacy program or toward a community dinner.
“I think it would be cool to cook with that, to share a meal with what we grow from our hopes and dreams,” Lynch said. “That would be really neat.”
