A self-identified queer artist from Pittsford received an honorable mention for a piece they submitted to the Congressional Art Competition this year, according to a news release from Congressman Peter Welch.
Milo Piovano-Marcotte, who is home-schooled, won the honorable mention for “Monsieur Lepidoptera,” which was one of 160 entries from students across Vermont.
On Friday, Piovano-Marcotte said the art is based on the digital illustration on an anthromorphized version of an underwing moth.
Piovano-Marcotte said the art was created during a class last year in Middlebury and was surprised the piece was recognized.
“I was proud of the work, but wasn’t really expecting it to receive the (honorable mention),” Piovano-Marcotte said.
In a statement, Welch said he was “amazed by the creativity of talented young artists across Vermont.”
“Picking a winner is always difficult because of the brilliant work of so many artists,” Welch added.
“It’s probably my biggest passion. I want to pursue it as a career and go to art school. It’s kind of always been my thing. I’ve been doing it since I was real little,” Piovano-Marcotte said.
But ““Monsieur Lepidoptera” is personal to Piavano-Marcotte, who is a fan of fantasy art and graphic novels.
“You don’t really see a lot of inclusive depictions (in fantasy art.) As an artist who’s very much into fantasy and folklore and such, I want to strive for that and work toward that. This was just a small representation of what I try to convey,” Piovano-Marcotte said.
The awards were announced during a remote ceremony last week.
Piavano-Marcotte hopes viewers will look at fantasy art in a new way and noted the genre is often dominated by characters that appear to be white.
“Fantasy artists, especially white fantasy artists, they need to be more inclusive. It’s vital. I myself am a queer artist and having queer artistic representation is also really important, “ Piovano-Marcotte said, and added, “most of the characters they create are queer, even if the viewers or readers can’t tell.”
Piovano-Marcotte is always working on new artwork and expected to spend time over the summer at the Carving Studio during the summer, expanding skills in another medium.
The recognition from the congressional contest was an honor, Piovano-Marcotte said.
“It does make me feel that this is something I can pursue and actually be good at and be successful in,” Piovano-Marcotte said.
