After more than 15 years with Facey, Goss & McPhee, a local attorney has assumed duties as a U.S. bankruptcy judge for Vermont on Monday.
Heather Zubke Cooper has “extensive and diverse bankruptcy law experience” with more than 20 years of experience in the “financial and restructuring industry, representing individual and corporate debtors and creditors in loan workouts and restructurings, liquidations, foreclosures, litigation, seizures and receiverships,” according to a news release announcing Cooper’s judgeship.
In a statement, Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, said court officials were “very happy to welcome Heather Cooper to the bankruptcy bench.”
“We are confident that she will serve with distinction, and we look forward to her contributions over many years to come,” Livingston said.
Cooper said last week that it was “exciting and intimidating” to take on her new role.
“It will be a very different experience than what I’m used to as an advocate to become more the impartial interpreter or decider, if you will, but it is exciting and it’s an honor and it’s humbling. It’s a big responsibility,” she said.
She noted the bankruptcy process is not one that people would likely seek out, but said it offers “very true relief to people who need it.” Cooper said one of the fundamental tenets of bankruptcy is balancing the rights of debtors and creditors and giving the debtors a fresh start.
She said there are “people and stories behind every case.”
Now Cooper will be using the knowledge from time spent working on bankruptcy cases in a new way.
“It’s an awesome responsibility, but I do believe that over the last 20 years, I’ve gained enough experience to be able to not be completely terrified by that prospect,” she said.
Cooper and her husband, David Cooper, also a partner at Facey, Goss & McPhee, moved to the Rutland County area in 2003.
David Cooper is the former chairman of the board of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
When she first got to the area, she served as a law clerk for Judge Colleen Brown, the previous federal bankruptcy judge who she has succeeded, before joining Facey, Goss & McPhee.
Jack Facey, director of the firm Facey, Goss & McPhee, said there were mixed feelings about Cooper’s new position only because she would be missed by her colleagues in Rutland. He said when she takes the bench she’ll leave a hole at the firm that will be “hard to fill.”
“She’s been a terrific partner. She’s handled a wide variety of cases both in the bankruptcy field and in human relations, she does a lot of HR work for small- and mid-sized companies around Vermont. She’s done general litigations as well as bankruptcies. So she’s really got a breadth of experience and I think she’ll be able to bring it all to bear in the bankruptcy court,” he said.
Other former attorneys at the firm include Peter Hall, who went on to become a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit; Paul Reibert, the chief justice of the Vermont Supreme Court; and William Cohen, also a justice on the Vermont Supreme Court.
Facey said the lawyers at the firm were pleased to have sent attorneys to significant judicial positions.
“It’s quite a tradition here and we’re very proud of it,” he said.
Cooper said she had served on the board of trustees of the Rutland Free Library and the board of directors for Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Cooper is a magna cum laude graduate of South Texas College of Law and a graduate of the University of Houston.
While she said it was difficult to say what she was most excited about in taking a position that was new to her, she said she was looking forward to continuing the work she’s done for 20 years but “looking at it through a different lens.”
She said she hopes to bring fairness, respect and dignity for all parties to the position.
“I think that with my background and the fact that I have represented both debtors and creditors, I’ve represented different people with different roles and interests through this process, I do think that I have the ability to look at the issues presented to me from all perspectives because at one time or another I’ve been on one side or the other,” she said.
