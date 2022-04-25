BRANDON — A local author’s book has been donated to the Vermont History Center and Leahy Library in Barre.
Sanford Rouse, soon to be 94 years old, has authored two books based on his recollections of growing up in the Shoreham and Brandon areas in the 1930s and 1940s. His first book was “Days of Yesteryear” published in 2020, and his second, “The Little Red Schoolhouse” was published in 2021.
He received a letter in late March from Stephen Perkins, executive director of the Vermont History Center, thanking him for donating The Little Red Schoolhouse to the Leahy Library’s collection.
“For over 180 years the Vermont Historical Society has been committed to collecting and preserving materials that document the rich stories of our state,” stated Perkins, thanking Rouse for the book. “Through your gift we can ensure that these important parts of history are provided the care they deserve and are made available for the enrichment of our community knowledge.”
Rouse said Friday he feels honored the library accepted the book.
“A lot of people have congratulated me already,” he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.