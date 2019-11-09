Situated on the bustling intersection of U.S. Routes 4 and 7 is the skeleton of a project composed of Tyvek wrapping, concrete and asphalt. In a few months, this site will become the new home of businesses for the city of Rutland, including a Starbucks.
About a quarter of a mile southwest of the project is the Speakeasy Café, a coffee shop that’s stood on Center Street for over six years. Owner Bridget Scott and her baristas take orders in front of mahogany-framed shelves. In the corners and crevices of the shop lie antique scales and typewriters to accompany its penny-farthing logo.
Specials and prices are etched in white chalk on charcoal boards. Biscuits, muffins and cookies sit stacked in a row of glass pedestals on the countertop, while eggs and breakfast meats sizzle on an induction cooktop.
It’s this charm and access to quality food and service that keep locals attracted to coffee shops like Speakeasy, and despite a coffee chain coming into town, shop owners are confident it will stay that way.
They maintain that they are not too worried about competition from Starbucks, for it is the concept behind their services that keeps customers satisfied.
Scott said her main customer base is locals who live and work in the city. She said there are several people who come to her establishment every day, who receive high-quality, local products and in-house baked goods. Those who come in from out of town, she added, may seek the better-known restaurants, but she said she feels confident they will still drive down Center Street to receive her services.
“I hope that even though the Starbucks is there, (that) people from out of town can still find us, ‘cause we’re pretty proud of the job we do here and we want to share it with as many people as possible,” Scott said.
One of those loyal customers is Jennifer Pascal, a property manager from Wallingford. She said the relaxed atmosphere, familiar faces and food create a wonderful beginning to her day. She said she enjoys all these aspects while working and basking in the sun that seeps through the large windows.
“I’d probably get a Starbucks now and then, but it’s not gonna stop me from coming here,” Pascal said.
Speakeasy is one of three independent coffee shops in the downtown area. Along with Ruff Life Coffee farther down Center Street and The Bakery on West Street, these shops offer freshly brewed coffee and tea, homemade treats and a comfortable setting.
Sara Pratt, co-owner of The Bakery, said high-quality food, friendly service and a clean environment are her shop’s main goals in maintaining frequency of guest visits. She said this mentality has helped customers return to her café since it opened in 2013.
“We believe that if we are successful at all of the above, people will want to continue to come back,” Pratt said.
The Starbucks development sits on the site of the demolished Royal’s Hearthstone building, a 19th-century landmark that housed a popular restaurant. Additionally, the site will feature a Chipotle Restaurant.
When opened, the café will be the sixth independent Starbucks in the state of Vermont and the first in Rutland County. Some 30 miles south in Manchester, the chain has occupied space on Depot Street for about three years, sources said.
Daniel Jackson, a sophomore at Castleton University who has worked at the Manchester location since June, said aside from tourists, he has seen groups of locals, mainly high-school students, come to the coffee shop. He said the chain is a good way of bringing outsiders to town, and although there are concerns that older establishments may suffer from a fresh face, he said he has doubts that the chain will be solely responsible for shutting them down.
“Any new café coming in could affect an older café that’s been there for a while,” Jackson said.
Other chains that provide breakfast cuisine along Route 7 in Rutland include Dunkin’, McDonalds and Panera Bread. Despite initial buzz, Ruff Life co-owner Ryan Fuller said neither of these restaurants have deterred his customers, who bypass them to begin their mornings.
“When it (Starbucks) opens, we might have a slow couple (of) weeks, but the people that have been coming here, I fully feel that they’re going to come back,” Fuller said.
Scott added, in order to keep a high profile, she is planning on spreading news and information to current and future supporters via social media, so they stay connected and are aware of what’s going on with the shop.
“(It’s) so people can find us when they want to,” Scott said.
Pascal said, as someone who has lived in New York City for many years, one practice in the culture behind coffee shops is to try them all. She said she thinks that with many cafés in Rutland, coupled with the professionals in the area, this concept will expand to the Vermont city.
“It’s just the community of people who are used to going to coffee shops will grow,” Pascal said.
Jackson added, while locals will most likely stick to their cafés, a new Starbucks will bring more options to the area. As a college student, he said he feels the recognizable name and location will give him and his classmates a break from what is already available to them.
“I think it’s going to be good because it gives students who don’t particularly enjoy the coffee on campus another place to go,” Jackson said. “They have another choice.”
Starbucks did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
The chain is slated to open by spring. For now, the owners of Speakeasy, Ruff Life and The Bakery said they will maintain the status quo in terms of running their businesses.
“We will continue to work hard, be focused on our guests, and simply do what we do,” Pratt said.
Editor’s Note: This article is part of a partnership in which Castleton University student journalists are teaming up with University of Vermont students to provide news stories for local papers. The program is funded by a grant through UVM.
