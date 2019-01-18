Weather forecasters predict the snowstorm expected during the weekend will be followed by a day of intense cold, but local officials aren’t expecting to need to open warming shelters.
Rutland expects to see 8 to 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees are expected.
On Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, temperatures are expected to be no higher than 4 degrees with lows of – 7 degrees.
Robert Haynes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Burlington, said behind the snowstorm will be a “pretty good intrusion of Arctic air.”
“The winds don’t look terribly strong behind it but there is a good Arctic high pressure that’s going to be shifting across Ontario and into the Quebec province and with it that very cold air mass,” he said.
The National Weather Service will fine-tune that prediction as Monday gets closer, Haynes said, but the area is expected to see more seasonable temperatures soon with highs of 35 degrees expected on Wednesday.
While bitter cold is expected Monday, William Lovett, deputy chief of the Rutland City Fire Department, said as of Thursday afternoon, he was not aware of any discussion of opening a warming shelter.
“They’re actually assessing now the amount of snow that’s going to be falling, but I haven’t heard of anything yet. I know we have in the past when the temperature drops substantially,” he said.
Lovett said the state had been in contact with emergency management directors across Vermont but hadn’t given a reason yet to plan a warming shelter.
If the city decides a shelter is necessary, Lovett said, he expected an announcement might be made on the Rutland City website. The police department and the Open Door Mission would also be alerted.
City police and fire departments maintain pages on Facebook that are used for announcements as well.
Barre City Manager Steven E. Mackenzie said Thursday he had polled his department heads about the possible need for a warming shelter.
However, he said, Barre has opened a shelter in past years during cold snaps and found very little usage.
“At one point, we offered three or four locations and I believe I’m correct in saying we had one or two people. It just didn’t seem like the demand was there,” he said.
City offices will be open Monday despite the national holiday, Mackenzie pointed out, but other steps are not expected.
“If that changes, we’ll certainly put out notice,” he said.
Rutland City Fire Chief James Larsen said if people were concerned about their pipes freezing, they should call a plumber. He clarified that he wasn’t trying to make a joke but the fire department had responded in the past to blazes inadvertently started by residents who tried to come up with the own methods of keeping pipes from freezing.
He said one method that could be is was keeping a faucet open to allow a trickle of water to flow.
Mark Bosma, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management, said residents could call 211 if they needed information about warm places available to those who were in an emergency situation.
