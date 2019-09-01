Swift water rescue teams from the Castleton and Rutland fire department are among the Vermont emergency responders who have been sent to Florida to assist in the response to Hurricane Dorian.
The team left in the early morning hours of Saturday in order to be in place before Hurricane Dorian reached Florida.
Vermont Task Force 1 Swift Water Rescue Team, whose members also include swift water rescue team members from the Vermont Division of Fire Safety, fire departments from Burlington, Hartford, Springfield and Williston, Colchester Technical Rescue and the Lebanon Fire Department in New Hampshire, will perform evacuations and rescues in flooded areas.
The deployment, which is scheduled to last 12 days, is through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact at the request of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The team was staged in Tallahassee.
The responders in Florida are only a portion of Vermont’s swift water rescue personnel, leaving sufficient coverage for the state should there be a need, a press release said.
Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement he will “greatly appreciate the members of our swift water rescue team stepping up to help our friends in Florida in this way.”
“On behalf of all Vermonters, I wish them a successful mission and safe return. We’ll be thinking of them, and all those who will be impacted by this storm,” Scott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.