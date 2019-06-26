Half a million dollars in grants will go to 14 Vermont farms to improve water and runoff infrastructure as part of the 2016 state Clean Water Act.
The grants will go toward everything from a new baler to upgrading manure storage, with the goal of keeping harmful phosphorus out of the state’s streams and lakes.
Pat Saltis, owner of Saltis Farm in Poultney, said he received $40,000 for a round bale wrapper, and plans to abandon his silage bunks for a silage baler to cut down on nutrient runoff from cow feed.
“It gets you into your required agriculture practices,” Saltis said. “My bunks are next to the road ... the idea was to stop using the bunk so they don’t leach out phosphorus and down the side of the road.”
If the farm didn’t appeal for a baler, Saltis said they would have to build new bunks, which would have been much more expensive.
“It’s a change for us, but it will be a learning experience,” Saltis said. “It’s easy on the cow, they like it, they do well on it ... It might help us survive, there are several benefits: me and you, kids in the brook, and fish.”
Saltis praised the state and members of the Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District for helping him find the grant and sort through the approval process for his 150 Holstein cows, 200-300 acres of hay and 40 acres of corn.
“This is about the agriculture department doing their part,” Saltis said.
The Vermont Farm and Forest Viability Program, part of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, made the awards in what is the second year of the program.
“The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program’s Water Quality Grants are helping farms make lasting investments in environmental stewardship by reducing runoff and improving manure management, soil health and the long-term viability of these businesses,” Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets said in a release.
Among the list of fortunate farmers are Jill and Amerigo Balzano, of Walnut Hill Farm in Pawlet, who raise pastured, heritage pork, non-GMO grains and flowers. The farm received $20,000 for equipment to aid in storing manure and draining the barn, the release said.
Down the road, Seth Leach, of Woodlawn Holsteins, saw $25,000 in infrastructure grants for transitioning to a grass-based operation, the release said.
According to its social media page, Woodlawn Holsteins is a seventh generation dairy farm.
Next door in Wells, Cynthia and Rich Larson, of Larson Farm and Creamery, received $40,000 for a covered facility to store manure from its certified-organic A2A2 Jersey cows and horses.
The Larsons produce raw milk, pasteurized milk, yogurts, skyr and gelato.
David Seward received $40,000 for his farm in East Wallingford, where he’ll now be able to build a covered barnyard area for his 160 Holstein cows on his small-farm certified dairy operation.
“We’re still waiting for an engineer to show up to see if it’s feasible,” Seward said. “It’s still in the works.”
The fourth generation farm currently operates on 500 acres of farmland, and though they’re in compliance currently, a covered barn would ensure the water quality for surrounding waterways in the future.
The funds help optimize farms to minimize their total maximum daily loads of phosphorus, which end up in local waterways and cause harmful algal blooms, especially in Lake Champlain, according to Ryan Patch, Deputy Director of the Water Quality Division of the state’s Agency of Agriculture.
The standards and goals for agricultural pollution were set in accordance with Act 64, commonly known as Vermont’s Clean Water Act.
“Generally, these funds are leveraged eight to one,” said Ela Chapin, director of the Vermont Farm and Forest Viability Program. “$600,000 are allocated for the infrastructure grants, and $400,000 for retirement projects (for farmland best removed from agriculture).”
Of the projects proposed, anywhere between 40% and 70% of them are funded, Chapin said.
Though many of the farmers in the state benefiting from the grants are livestock and dairy part of the Best Management Practices Program, crop land practices, cover-cropping, no-till crop rotation and good nutrient management is also monitored with help from the $3.4 million budgeted at the state level for direct implementation on farms, Patch said.
Funding has even been provided for phosphorus removal technology, and as large farms are inspected every year and small and medium farms less frequently, fiscal year 2018 saw 118 “enforcement actions” by the Agency of Agriculture, 30 of which were violation notices costing a cumulative $60,000, according to a summary from the VAAFM.
As a part of the 20-year plan to gradually eliminate 213 metric tons of phosphorus runoff from waterways, Patch said agriculture needs to meet 143 of those reduced tons as agriculture runoff amounts to 41% of phosphorus found in Lake Champlain.
And with help from the state, Patch said they’re taking initiative.
“Farmers have really stepped up,” Patch said. “There’s a pricing crisis right now, but dairy is the largest agricultural sector in Vermont ... The level of implementation and engagement we’ve seen has really taken off. Very heartening for the future ... but there’s still a long way to go.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
