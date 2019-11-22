When does a successful Los Angeles writer/producer return home to his high school alma mater and watch his own script performed, produced by the same high school director?
Never. Or almost never. Until Andrew Tarr, Rutland High School Class of ’86, came home to watch his play, “Re: Peter” at Rutland’s Encore Theater last weekend.
“I was blown away by the performance,” Tarr exclaimed.
Cathy Archer was his director in the fall ‘85 production of “The Clumsy Custard Horror Show.” And she was the director of this show 34 years later.
How did this all come about? Archer contacted Emmy award-winning Tarr in Los Angeles. Did he have a play she could do? He did. It was sitting on the shelf, a sci-fi script, which he reworked with high school kids in mind.
The story begins in 1986, jumps briefly to the ‘90s and then zooms into 2039 as its main character, now 71, tries to regain his younger life by finding a cure for aging.
Tarr majored in theater at Boston University in the ’90s and then zoomed into a successful career in Los Angeles doing a variety of theater-related jobs: acting, stand-up comedy, editing, writing and producing. He worked for Fox Sports and E! Entertainment. Now he’s setting up his own production company called Interrupting Cow.
He’s a big sci-fi fan and hoped his story tracked well over time, that the science was understandable and the actors and script portrayed not confusion but credibility.
“This is a sci-fi story with a happy ending,” Tarr explains, “science making the world a better place.”
Tarr flew into town and was able to talk with the actors about each of their characters. He answered their questions about show business and life in Southern California.
And the performances? The challenge was for the 17 actors to age believably from teens to elders and back again, aided by prosthetic makeup, masks, their own physicality and lots of high-tech screens, student-designed graphics and special lighting effects.
The title character, Peter LaRoe, ably played by junior Justin Best, begins as a high school nerd in the ’80s, attends college in the ’90s and then appears as an elderly geneticist in 2039. Lots of aging there.
When he is forcibly retired from his lab, he takes the miracle anti-aging drug with him. The plot revolves around his attempts to bring his mother to the Maple Home for the Elderly while eluding the FBI, who are after him for stealing intellectual property. (His own.)
Senior Emma Pilz, an Encore regular with a variety of female roles in her resume, shone as Corey Walker, LaRoe’s best male buddy. She was entirely believable in this gender and gave a strong performance. The same for junior Ashley Vigue, who helps Peter steal his drug. Special kudos go to junior Elisha Gilman, playing as a very old man who could barely get out of his chair, wobbling unsteadily on his cane at every entrance and exit. There was a neat robotic dance number, choreographed by Encore alum Lindsey Cox.
Other futuristic touches: narrator Calista Straight, junior Siobhan Gallagher, did not read from a book on stage in the usual narrative manner, but instead appeared on a large flat TV screen in a 2039-style newsroom, her clear voice advancing the action. Rutland becomes “Killington Valley” in this story and Amazon is taking over the world. Peter loops back to his teenage life, repeating a few scenes, hence the title.
Tarr was there for two of the performances, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, and was “over the moon” about the shows. His message for the cast: “Please tell these amazing kids one more time how much I loved what they did with the play and getting the chance to meet them all. Totally incredible weekend.”
It was, indeed.
