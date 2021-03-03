CASTLETON — Recent news that the Vermont State College System’s plans for a massive restructuring would move forward has left the towns that host those schools facing an uncertain future and a potential loss of identity.
Last week, VSC officials released a statement announcing plans to begin a process that would unify Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College under a common accreditation at the start of the 2023-24 academic year.
The state college system’s financial woes came to a head last spring when decades of underfunding combined with increasing costs and a declining population were exacerbated by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
In response, the Legislature provided around $30 million in bridge funding to keep the system afloat last summer while VSC developed a plan to put itself on a more financially sustainable path.
Ultimately, a report released by a legislative select committee late last year recommended, among other things, a significant increase in the state’s contribution to the state college system and consolidation of CU, NVU and VTC. The Community College of Vermont, having a more viable business model than its VSC peers, would remain a separate institution within the system.
“I want to be clear that the board is committed to maintaining our current campus locations. In future years, the configuration of the campuses might look a little different as we work to update our physical footprint to help bring system costs down, but we are committed to doing so in a way that keeps our current campus locations open,” stated board leader Lynn Dickinson.
In Castleton, the Bridge Initiative — a group of residents, town officials, as well as CU faculty, staff and students — is voicing concerns that any potential changes to CU could adversely impact the local economy and diminish the relationship between the school and the town.
The group sent a letter to the VSC board of trustees and Chancellor Sophie Zdatny urging them to develop an alternate plan that would preserve CU’s “long-established identity” and maintain its connections to the region.
The Bridge Initiative was formed nearly 6 years ago by town resident Martha Molnar.
“At that time, I was a little puzzled by what I perceived as a lack of real support and interest on some parts of the community in Castleton University,” Molnar said. “It just made no sense to me because I figured, what would Castleton be without Castleton University?”
The group has grown to include as many as two dozen regular attendees at its meetings and has become instrumental in creating bonds between the school and town.
Over the years, the Bridge Initiative has provided volunteer opportunities for students, facilitated student presentations at Select Board meetings, expanded delivery of the Spartan student newspaper, hosted a Fourth of July celebration, promoted CU events within the town, and had a presence at campus events like registration, orientation and homecoming.
“It was just a way to get students and community members involved with each other,” Molnar said.
Currently, she said the group is in the process of installing a CU informational kiosk on Main Street.
Molnar said she believes a change in identity will undermine the work the school has done to distinguish itself in recent years.
“It just becomes one of the state colleges in this wide system. That’s going to impact its ability to attract out-of-state students,” she said, arguing that many of those students go on to live and work in Vermont after graduating.
According to CU data, about 30% of CU students come from out of state.
James Lambert, CU representative, said the Bridge Initiative has had a positive impact.
“I think it’s … doing a lot to just improve relations and work together,” he said.
Lambert acknowledged a “desire” within the local community for CU to maintain its identity.
“Like many colleges, people who are alumni and connected to the college have an affinity for the brand and the culture … and all of those things. They come to know them and they love them and, understandably, they want to see some of that preserved,” he said.
He noted there is a long way to go before any changes are official, saying things are “in a holding pattern right now.”
Lambert called the CU brand an “asset” he believes translates to the school’s consistently strong enrollment numbers.
“Our brand is very strong in the Northeast. People recognize us,” he said.
The town of Castleton also recognizes that value.
Last month, the Select Board sent a letter to trustees sharing its concerns about how the proposed consolidation, including any rebranding, might negatively affect the community.
The board argued that a generic “Vermont State University” rebranding would “reverse the hard work Castleton staff have invested in forging a distinctive and positive institutional identity.”
The letter added that because the town and school share a common name, any change would impact marketing efforts,” which in the past have been mutually beneficial.
Outside Castleton, business leaders in the greater Rutland region are wary of any potential changes to CU’s identity as well.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), sent a similar letter to the VSC Trustees last month asking that CU be left intact.
“We are concerned that Castleton has, over the last 20 years, built quite a reputation,” Jepson told the Herald last month. “We don’t want that work to be lost with a merger. We would like the brand that has been created to be maintained.”
The letter argued that consolidation would not solve the problems of a declining number of college-age students and the level of funding provided by the state.
Moreover, it requested that if consolidation proceeded, CU would be allowed to preserve its brand, retain its residential experience, and keep its signature academic programs such as nursing, business, education and resort management, which it argued are “critical to our region’s economy.”
“Diminishing its stature, autonomy and brand will not allow Castleton University to continue to attract young people to move to Vermont and become a skilled part of our work force. This hurts us all,” the letter reads.
Philip Lamy a faculty member at CU and member of the Bridge Initiative, agrees the university is an “economic engine” for the community — one with a deep history, noting that CU is one of the oldest colleges in the country.
Founded in 1787, CU is Vermont’s first institution of higher education and 18th oldest in the U.S.
“We’re a little worried that ... identity — that unique identity, that historical identity — might be damaged, might be weakened by just being Vermont State College at Castleton,” he said.
Also, like Molnar, Lamy said he worries changes to the brand might deter out-of-state students from attending — whom he noted pay more tuition than in-state students — or hinder the school’s “rapidly developing” international student program. According to CU’s website, 26 states and 36 countries are represented on campus.
He stressed the importance of making sure state college is affordable for in-state students.
But Lamy’s concerns extend beyond branding. Along with changes in class sizes and the potential elimination of academic programs, he also wonders how consolidation will affect departments such as financial aid and admissions if they are moved off campus.
“That one-on-one relationship with people, which Castleton is known for, we think might be weakened by centralizing all those kinds of services,” he said.
While Lamy said he is ultimately not against consolidation, he wants to make sure it’s done with local concerns in mind.
“The question is, how are we going to do this without harming ourselves?” he said.
Looking around the region, Molnar noted the closures of Green Mountain College, College of St. Joseph and Southern Vermont College in recent years. She doesn’t want to see Castleton University added to that list.
“I just hope that everybody looks at this with very realistic eyes and makes the necessary hard decisions that must be made,” she said. “I want to see (Castleton University) continue to be successful and fill a really important niche, both economically and socially.”
