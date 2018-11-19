MONTPELIER — A former Capital City man is reportedly one of four suspects in the alleged prison-beating murder of Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger. Sean McKinnon was among the suspects identified by prison officials at the Hazelton penitentiary in West Virginia where Bulger was killed Oct. 30, according to a New York Times report. Bulger was reportedly beaten to death with a padlock in a sock. McKinnon is serving an eight-year sentence for stealing 12 handguns from R&L Archery in Barre in March 2015 to trade for drugs in Connecticut.
According to court records, McKinnon stole a Jeep from Central Vermont Auto Sales and then broke into R&L Archery in the early hours of March 15, 2015, and stole 12 .22-caliber handguns. He then drove to Hartford, Connecticut, where he traded the guns for heroin and cocaine, returning to Vermont within hours of the burglary.
Two days later, federal and local law enforcement executed a search warrant at McKinnon’s Montpelier apartment, where they recovered a 20-gauge shotgun, about 45 bags of heroin, drug paraphernalia, several pry bars and ammunition, court records said.
McKinnon admitted to the burglary and trading the guns for drugs in Connecticut. He further admitted that he had traded guns for drugs with the same Connecticut drug dealer, court records added. McKinnon stated that among the previous trades were an SKS assault rifle, a .380-caliber handgun with a laser and several other pistols.
In federal court Jan. 4, 2016, McKinnon was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Also, he was ordered to pay $3,790 to R&L Archery and its insurance carrier for costs associated with the burglary.
One of the guns from R&L Archery was recovered by the Hartford Police Department in Connecticut during an August 2015 traffic stop. The other 11 guns have not been recovered.
Previously, McKinnon was convicted of felony assault and robbery with a weapon in 2007. He has convictions for driving with a suspended license in 2008, giving false information to a police officer in 2008 and petty larceny in 2005.
Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos said he remembered assisting the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the case against McKinnon.
“It was a federal case, so therefore I can’t speak on it, but I personally participated on it, assisting ATF,” Facos said.
Facos said he was already aware “indirectly” as law enforcement of McKinnon’s theft of firearms and drug dealing.
“I can tell you that the involvement with the stolen firearms, there was a definite nexus to heroin and trafficking,” Facos said. “This was not his first time on the case.”
The report said Bulger died the day after he arrived at the prison, when inmates went to breakfast. The Associated Press reports he had previously been in a prison in Florida, with a stopover at a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.
“Sometime between 6 and 8 a.m., when prison staff members made rounds, cameras caught video images of at least two inmates rolling Mr. Bulger into a corner of his cell. He was beaten savagely with a padlock in a sock and was found wrapped in blankets, posed as if he was sleeping,” the report said.
The report said that following the discovery of Bulger’s body, four prisoners in the unit were immediately put in solitary confinement.
They included McKinnon, although the report stated: “There is no evidence connecting Mr. McKinnon to any crime family.”
The death has raised questions about why a high-profile inmate like Bulger was placed in the general population in the West Virginia prison.
“What I don’t understand is why the Federal Bureau of Prisons would transfer a super high-publicity inmate, who is a known snitch, to general population of a high-security prison,” Cameron Lindsay, a former federal prison warden who now works as a jail security consultant, told the Associated Press in October. “You’ve got to be smarter than that.”
James “Whitey” Bulger, so-named for his head of white hair, was a crime boss and FBI informant who led the Winter Hill Gang in the Winter Hill district of Somerville, Boston, for decades.
After being tipped off about a pending indictment by his former FBI handler, Bulger fled Boston in 1994 and went into hiding for 16 years before his arrest in Santa Monica, California, in June 2011.
In 2013, he was convicted on 31 counts, including 11 murders, and for racketeering, money laundering, extortion and weapons charges, and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, plus five years.
