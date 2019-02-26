A Pawlet man is among those facing charges from an investigation that resulted in the arrest warrant of the owner of the New England Patriots.
Lee McChesney, 84, of Pawlet, is listed on a presentation from the Vero Beach Police Department in Florida. He is listed with others on a page labeled “charged with solicitation of prostitution.”
The presentation is posted on the Vero Beach police department's website. The page describes the investigation as partially being about human trafficking.
A press release on the page said the Vero Beach police's special investigations unit, the Sebastian police's criminal investigations unit and the vice unit of the sheriff's office from Indian River County, conducted a six-month investigation into multiple massage parlor locations in Florida.
Almost 200 people were charged after the investigation, resulting in more than 200 counts of solicitation.
A Pawlet business bears the name of Lee McChesney, but a call to the business was not returned on Monday.
The Rutland criminal court has no record of criminal charges being filed against anyone with that name.
The case has attracted national attention because Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, who won this year's Super Bowl, was among those charged.
According to the Associated Press, Kraft has denied he committed a crime.
It's not clear when McChesney would go to court or whether he would face a criminal penalty.
The AP cited a prosecutor who said “most people charged for the first time with soliciting are eligible for a diversion program where they pay a small fine, perform 100 hours of community service and attend a class where they learn about the dangers of prostitution and how it is often tied to human trafficking.”
