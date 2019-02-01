A Brandon man could face a maximum seven years in jail if convicted after being arraigned Monday on a felony charge of assisting in the sale of heroin from his home in January 2018.
Anthony S. Baker, 26, who one court record listed as living in Brandon while another said he lived in Castleton, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to the felony charge and a misdemeanor charge of selling drugs from his home.
Baker was released without bail but ordered to schedule an assessment with a licensed drug and alcohol counselor and follow the counselor’s recommendations.
The charges are based on an affidavit from a member of the Vermont Drug Task Force.
The affidavit said police worked with a confidential informant in their investigation of Baker.
Police began to investigate drug distribution at a Hopkins Street apartment in Rutland in mid- to late 2017, the affidavit said.
On Jan. 23, 2018, police were authorized to use a wire to make recordings at the apartment.
Baker was named as one of the people who would be under surveillance.
The confidential informant described Baker as “main tenant” of the apartment who allegedly allowed use of the apartment in exchange for crack cocaine.
Also, the informant allegedly personally witnessed large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine that were being sold from the apartment.
On Jan. 23, the informant contacted Baker by phone to arrange to buy drugs.
The affidavit said the call was recorded as allowed by the wire that a judge had authorized.
The confidential informant was able to buy heroin, according to the affidavit, and left the apartment after speaking to Baker. The affidavit said another person handled the actual transaction.
The affidavit said Baker was arrested at his home in Brandon on Nov. 29 by officers with the Brandon Police Department.
Police said Baker admitted to living at the Hopkins Street apartment in January 2018.
“He acknowledged that he was a user of crack cocaine during that period and that he received free crack cocaine when the distribution was taking place from his apartment,” the affidavit said.
Baker said the drug sales didn’t start until his father moved into the apartment. He said his father never contributed toward the rent.
While the affidavit said Baker “seemed to minimize his involvement” to only answering the phone at the apartment, police said their wire recordings indicated Baker knew drugs were being sold at the Hopkins Street apartment.
A second affidavit filed in the case said the charge of allowing drugs to be sold from a home was based on another controlled buy, involving a confidential informant, on Jan. 12, 2018.
Neither affidavit explains why Baker was not arrested until November for alleged drug sales that took place 10 months earlier.
Baker has faced drug charges before.
The Glens Falls Post-Star in New York reported that he was arrested in September 2016 after a traffic stop. Police found Baker was “wanted on numerous arrest warrants, and also had unidentified pills and a hypodermic needle,” the Post-Star reported.
If convicted of the charges against him, Baker could be sentenced to up to seven years in jail.
