A local man was sentenced Monday to serve 15 months to six years in prison for stalking his former employer in 2017 and 2018.
Shaun Erickson, 35, of Rutland, had been arraigned on 10 charges in Rutland criminal court through two court proceedings in 2017 and 2018. On Monday, Erickson pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of stalking, for which he was arraigned in October 2017 and one felony count of obstructing justice, for which he was arraigned in August 2018.
Jessica Dennison, whom Erickson admitted to stalking, told Judge David Fenster how Erickson’s actions had affected her and her life in the 2½ years since Erickson began to threaten her, primarily through contacting her by internet using assumed names.
“I was living in nonstop fear, fear for not only my life but my two young children. I would go days without sleep, worrying that something might happen to me or my children if I did. There were times I would hear a noise in the middle of the night and literally be paralyzed with fear. I couldn’t go outside my own home without my dog or a weapon on me,” she said.
While the Rutland Herald would not generally print the name of a victim, Dennison said by email Tuesday she had “nothing to hide.” With Erickson being sentenced, she said she is “out to educate and help others that have gone through what I’ve gone through.”
She told the judge that she had come home to find a light on or seen something that appeared to be out of place and asked her partner to check the interior of the house so she could feel comfortable entering her home.
At her business, Dennison said she no longer tries as hard or as often to help others in need. The problems with Erickson began after she let Erickson go as an employee.
Police identified several messages that were sent by Erickson including one that said he would be “seeing you soon.”
“It’ll be a sweet day watching your body being lowered into the ground. You’ll never see it coming. You better be looking over your shoulder because I’m not far away. You best be fearing me because I can strike from the shadows. You will soon pay the price for messing with the wrong person,” the message said in part.
In court Monday, Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, read a message that had been sent to Dennison in June 2017 that made reference to one of her children.
“Tonight I come for (the child). He’s over at the garage, right? Anyway, he dies tonight, you stupid (expletive) (expletive),” the message said.
Another message seemed to have been sent in order to convince law-enforcement officials that Dennison had set Erickson up.
“You best be getting me the rest of the money you owe me for framing that Ericsen (sic) kid or the cops will be getting an anonymous tip about kiddy porn on your computers. Trust me it’s already on them If you look hard enough you’ll fined it. You still owe me $2,000 from the original $5,000 we agreed upon. So get me the rest of the money (expletive) or bad things will start happening,” the message said.
Dennison told the court she hoped that when the time came to make a decision about releasing Erickson was made, the people making it would consider how his actions had affected her life.
During the sentencing, Erickson admitted to sending the messages and that some were intended to discourage Dennison from testifying.
Sullivan called the series of messages a “campaign of terror” and said there were other messages he didn’t present to the court that on Monday that were also “graphic and disturbing.”
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Erickson, asked Fenster to consider that her client had no previous criminal record but a history of mental illness.
Erickson declined to make a comment before he was sentenced, prompting Fenster to ask Erickson whether he understood how terrified Dennison must have been because of the threats and whether he understood how he had changed Dennison’s life forever.
As part of the plea agreement, the state dismissed four misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone from October 2017 and one felony count of stalking, one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace by phone and two misdemeanor counts of violating court-ordered conditions or release from custody from August 2018.
