Mckinnon

McKinnon

A former Montpelier man is one of three people charged this week in connection with the beating death of reputed South Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger while in a federal prison in West Virginia nearly four years ago.

Sean McKinnon, now 36, appears to have served as a lookout and conspired with two other suspects as they fatally beat Bulger while he was in a wheelchair in his cell on Oct. 30, 2018, officials said. McKinnon also is charged with providing false information to two federal agents about the case at the U.S. Penitentiary–Hazelton.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.