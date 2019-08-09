A local man is being held without bail after police said he assaulted a woman on Tuesday about 80 minutes after he was released for allegedly violating a court order that said he couldn’t have contact with her.
Joel Merritt, 33, of Rutland, was arraigned Wednesday in Rutland criminal court on two felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and one felony count of stalking. All three of the charges were modified because Merritt had been ordered not to have contact with the woman named in the charges.
Also, Merritt was charged with six misdemeanor counts of violating court-ordered conditions of release from custody and one misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services.
In an affidavit, Officer Tyler Billings, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday to a home at Billing Mobile Manor.
A woman at the home said Merritt had hit her in the face with a tray and jumped on her knee. She reported Merritt was at her home despite a relief from abuse order that had been issued against him.
When police arrived, Merritt had already left, Billings said.
The woman said she and Merritt had fought over her cigarette tray, which she was trying to get back from him when he “smashed the cigarette tray into her face, striking her in the nose with it,” she told police.
According to the woman, Merritt called her a “snitch” before running off.
Billings said around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, two other Rutland City police officers had gone to the woman’s home after the woman called police to say Merritt was there and wouldn’t leave.
The affidavit said conditions had been set on two occasions in June and one occasion in August which included a prohibition from Merritt having contact with the woman.
Billings said Officer Misty Klementowski, of the Rutland City Police Department, who responded to the initial call at Billing Mobile Manor, released Merritt around 6 p.m., about an hour and 20 minutes before the woman said he was back at her home and hit with a tray.
Another Rutland City police officer, Jason Williams, said the woman told him while police were responding to the first alleged incident that after a disagreement on Tuesday, she asked him to leave.
“She stated that (Merritt) refused to leave and she had told him that she was going to call the police. She told me that this was when (Merritt) had jumped on her, causing her the injury and tried to take her phone away from her to prevent her from calling the police,” Williams said in the affidavit.
At Merritt’s Wednesday arraignment, attorney Chris Davis, who represented Merritt, didn’t object to the state’s request to hold his client without bail. Davis asked Judge Samuel Hoar to schedule a hearing to determine whether Merritt would be given a chance to be released from custody while the charges are pending.
“That’s what I thought,” Hoar said. “There’s certainly enough in this affidavit to support the court’s decision first overnight and then today.”
Hoar had been contacted Tuesday night by police about the pending charges and ruled that Merritt should be held without bail.
Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said the only special condition the state requested was an order that Merritt not contact the woman.
“Just to reiterate very clearly for Mr. Merritt that he is not to have contact with (the woman,)” she said.
In a motion asking that Merritt be held without bail, Travis Weaver, another Rutland County deputy state’s attorney, pointed out the first incident on Tuesday and that Merritt had allegedly “almost immediately” gone to the woman’s home again.
Hoar reminded Merritt that he was not to have contact with the woman and used as examples her “reaching out for some reason” or calling him at the prison.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Merritt could be sentenced to up to 19 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
